Blade Runner Origins Trailer Released

Titan Comics has released a trailer for Blade Runner Origins, a new series that serves as a prequel to the original Blade Runner movie. Set a decade before the events of the film and 20 years before the currently ongoing Blade Runner 2029 comic book series, the story sees a Los Angeles police detective investigating the murder of a Tyrell Corporation scientist, threatening to unveil the secret hidden by the corporation's façade. Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), K. Perkins (Batwoman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl), and screenwriter Mellow Brown (American Gods, Calls) write the series, which features artwork by Fernando Dagnino (Justice League, Suicide Squad), and variant covers from Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Peach Momoko, and Robert Hack.

Blade Runner Origins #1 hits stores in February, which is well-timed with Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Blade Runner 2049 arriving on HBO Max in February. It may be time to revisit Ridley Scott's grimy, cyberpunk world in full. Check out the trailer, solicitation information, and preview art below.

Blade Runner Origins #1 goes on sale on February 24th.