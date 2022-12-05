BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Stunning A Vicious Circle #1 (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios is set to launch the stunning 3-issue prestige series A Vicious Circle, and we've got your exclusive first look at first issue. A Vicious Circle is written by Project Power creator and Batman sequel screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, acclaimed Batman: Damned artist Lee Bermejo, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer letterer Becca Carey, and will tell the story of two men who are cursed to roam across time and space and will seemingly forever be linked in battle, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.

A Vicious Circle will feature a main cover by Bermejo and variant covers by Alex Garner (Batman), Jae Lee (Grim), and Rafael Grampa (BRZRKR). You can find some of the covers starting on the next slide as well, and you can find the official description of the issue below.

"Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction-each life they take forces them both to involuntarily travel between vastly different past and future eras. Spanning from 22nd century Tokyo to

1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond, the two mortal rivals are locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years, all to alter the course of history.

With each time period, legendary artist Lee Bermejo adjusts his artistic style to pay homage to luminary comics artists and historical master painters, presented in a prestige, oversized format!"

A Vicious Circle #1 will hit comic stores on December 14th.

Are you excited for A Vicious Circle #1? Let us know in the comments!