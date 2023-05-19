BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #2 (Exclusive)

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth is back with issue #2, and we've got your exclusive first look! The Expanse: Dragon Tooth is the second part of a new 12-issue series from the creative team of writer Andy Diggle (Green Lanterns, James Bond), artist Rubine (Voltron: Legendary Defender), colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Pat Brosseau. Dragon Tooth picks up the story from the show's sixth season, which was also its final season, so while you can stream the entire series right now on Amazon Prime, the story isn't ending there thanks to BOOM! Studios, and you can find a full preview of issue #2 on the next slide.

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth fills in the missing years between The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising, and the secret history of fan-favorite characters will be revealed for the first time. You can find the full description for the issue below.



"In a time of great strife and subterfuge, Sohiro, Roki, Avasarala, and other key players make their way in the breadth of cosmic colonialism and piracy. But, a long-hidden threat lurks in waiting... connected to threads from the past that will change the future forever."

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #2 features a main cover by artist Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom), and features variant covers by artists Junggeun Yoon (Something is Killing the Children), Ethan Young (Ronin Island), and Dan Mora (Once & Future).



The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #2 hits comic stores on May 24th and will be available at local comic stores, BOOM! Studios' webstore, and digital platforms,