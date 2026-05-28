BRZRKR’s Story Goes to the Bronze Age in New Light Draws Breath One-Shot (Exclusive)

When it debuted in 2021, Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt’s BRZRKR came with a lot of hype but soon delivered on it. The comic, a bloody, violent, and dazzlingly original affair, followed the immortal warrior B who has existed across the ages but now is in the employe of the U.S. Government as an operative taking on the missions too dangerous for anyone else. His price? He just wants to find a way to finally die once and for all. The wildly popular series spawned spinoff series further exploring B’s world and history and now, the latest—BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath goes even further with a new one-shot set in the Bronze Age—and we have an exclusive look.

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BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath #1 brings Reeves together again with author China Miéville. Miéville wrote the spinoff novel, 2024’s The Story of Elsewhere, but Light Draws Breath is the writer’s first comic work for BRZRKR and his first non-DC comic. Art for the issue comes from Alessio Avalone while Esad Ribic, Ronald Wimberly, David Lafuente, Dillon Snook, and Sweeny Boo all do covers (Ribic does the main cover). The book is on sale now, but if you haven’t picked it up yet, you definitely will want to once you see this sneak peek.

BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath Is a Bloody but Human Story

In BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath #1 “the immortal warrior B is dead. Again. Not for long, of course. But, in the Bronze Age, two rogue scientists have siphoned off a tiny portion of his protoplasm before he can fully reconfigure, and something else has been born anew… Drawing on real historical figures and events, and secret histories of alchemy, award-winning writer Season Butler along with NYT-bestselling author China Miéville, and powerhouse artist Alessio Avalone craft a story that’s at once grim and funny, poignant and touching, about what it is to be “human” in the brand-new one-shot.”

Humanity has long been at the center of the BRZRKR story. While B is presented as an immortal killing machine, in the original series the more we learn about him and his genuine suffering, the more human he becomes to the reader as well as more understandable his desire for his long, complicated life to simply end becomes as well. It will be interesting to see how this new one-shot continues that core element of things for this unique universe.

BRZRKR’s Comics World Keeps Expanding — And There’s More Coming Off The Page, Too

While this new one-shot gives BRZRKR fans even more of the story, they have more to look forward to outside of the comics. A live-action film adaptation is in the works at Netflix with Reeves set to star as B with Mattson Tomlin writing the script and Justin Lin directing and producing. We haven’t had a ton of recent updates about the project, but as of last March the film was still in development.

BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath is available now from BOOM! Studios.

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