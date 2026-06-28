7 Best Supervillain Origin Stories in Marvel Comics, Ranked by Impact

Marvel Comics is well-known for creating some of the most menacing, powerful, and three-dimensional supervillains in comic book history. And no supervillain is complete without an origin story that explains how they became so bad in the first place. Many of Marvel’s best evildoers have incredibly tragic backstories and understandable motivations. But instead of channeling these difficult lives into heroism, these people give in to their anger and hubris, becoming supervillains. Other times, these villains were just born with an innate desire to spread death and misery on a universal scale. Whatever the case may be, these are the best origin stories of Marvel’s greatest villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fueled by rage, jealousy, greed, sadism, or just general bad luck, these are the most captivating backstories of Marvel’s big bads.

7) Ultron

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Part of what makes Ultron’s origin so captivating and scary is how much it plays on very real fears. Avenger Hank Pym created Ultron not as a weapon, but to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence by developing one that could continuously evolve and adapt. However, because Hank based Ultron’s AI on his own brainwaves, his creation magnified his worst psychological attributes to the eleventh degree. Developing a severe hatred of his “father” combined with a boundless desire for more power, Ultron rebelled against Hank. Like any rogue AI, Ultron swore to eradicate all organic life in the universe and bring about a new age of sentient metal. On top of being a chilling warning about the unpredictable danger of AI, what truly makes Ultron’s backstory so captivating is that Hank Pym made him in his own image. The fact that one of the world’s greatest heroes inadvertently created one of its greatest villains and that the villain is an amplification of the hero’s own mental flaws have been the source of many engaging character studies of Hank and Ultron.

6) Lizard

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man has no shortage of villains whose backstories involve experiments that went horribly wrong. However, while most of these evildoers were only in such situations due to their lust for scientific knowledge or sheer bad luck, Dr. Curt Conners only wanted to heal himself and others like him. After losing his arm to an explosion while serving as an army medic, Conners returned home to his wife and son. Conners believed that the key to restoring his arm was through the replication of a lizard’s ability to regrow lost limbs. Once he created the serum, Conners decided to use it on himself and regenerate his arm. Unfortunately, the experiment didn’t go quite as planned and the serum caused Conners’ DNA to mutate continuously, transforming his body and mind into a large humanoid reptile with a thirst for blood. Despite Conners’ efforts, he has never been able to free himself from his reptilian alter-ego. From a loving family man who wanted to help the world to a terrifying monster, the Lizard has among the most tragic origins of any Spider-Man adversary.

5) Thanos

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

From the moment of his birth, Thanos was destined to become the scourge of the universe. The child of an Eternal, Thanos was born with Deviant characteristics, giving him his iconic purple skin. Horrified by his appearance and sensing great evil within him, Thanos’ mother tried to kill him immediately after giving birth. Despite his appearance and unlike his mother, the Eternals welcomed Thanos into their society. However, even as a child, Thanos showed an unhealthy obsession with death. Then one day, he met a girl who encouraged him to give in to his dark ambitions. In the pursuit of knowledge and to satisfy his bloodlust, Thanos began murdering and dissecting people, including his own mother. The girl who started him down this path was Lady Death, who used Thanos’s love for her to manipulate him into becoming her pawn. Thanos swore to make Lady Death love her by killing all life in the universe. Thanos’ origin into becoming Marvel’s big bad is the perfect blend of bad nature and evil nurture. Although Lady Death did manipulate Thanos, there was always this inherent wickedness within his soul just waiting to be released.

4) Galactus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Galactus may nowadays be a living force of nature and the Devourer of Worlds, but billions of years ago, he was a mere mortal named Galan. Born in the universe that predated the Big Bang, Galan was a brilliant scientist from the planet Taa. When his universe began reaching the end of its natural life cycle, Galan’s people all began to die of radiation poisoning. To have a glorious death, Galan and the remnants of his people tried to fly into a star. However, before Galan could perish, he was saved by the all-powerful Sentience of the Sixth Cosmos. As the last living thing in the universe, Galan was “rewarded” by merging with the Sentience of the Sixth Cosmos. When the Big Bang occurred, Galan was transformed into Galactus. With the infinite Power Cosmic coursing through his body, Galactus is cursed with an all-encompassing hunger that can only be satiated by consuming planets teaming with life. Galactus’s backstory is about a person attaining godhood and losing their connection to their mortal origins.

3) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Taking massive liberties with Norse Mythology, Marvel Comics crafted a far more tragic and relatable version of Loki, the God of Mischief. Loki is the son of a Frost Giant whose father was murdered by Odin. Loki was thereupon adopted by Odin and was raised as Asgardian royalty without any knowledge of his true origin. Nonetheless, Loki never truly felt he belonged and, over time, grew to resent the fame and admiration his adoptive brother, Thor, constantly received. It also didn’t help that Loki had a natural drive to cause mischief which often alienated his fellow Asgardians. Lacking his adoptive brother’s physical strength, Loki instead used his natural cunning and devoted himself to becoming a master of sorcery. When Loki discovered his true origin as a Frost Giant, he snapped and swore to kill Thor and take the throne of Asgard for himself. Loki’s origin shows the result of being raised under a lie and a lifetime of jealousy and alienation can drive a person to become consumed by hatred and spite.

2) Doctor Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

With a name like Victor Von Doom, the ruler of Latveria was practically destined to become a villain. Doom was born to a Romanian tribe in the impoverished country of Latveria. Victor’s mother was killed by the demon Mephisto. Soon after this tragedy, Victor’s father died protecting him from a blizzard while fleeing from a wrathful Baron’s soldiers. Dedicating himself to becoming a master of science, Victor eventually attended college, where he befriended Reed Richards. However, when Doom created a machine to save his mother’s soul from Hell, it blew up and disfigured his face. Never able to admit of a mistake, Doom instead blamed Reed for his disfigurement and subsequent expulsion from school. Then, Doom was able to obtain training by Tibetan Monks in the mystic arts and had his iconic armor crafted for him. Afterwards, Doom returned to Latveria, usurped its government, and became its new ruler, leading his country to prosperity. Doom’s origin is the ultimate tale of tragedy, hubris, and a desire for control, born of a lifetime of suffering.

1) Magneto

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

No villain in Marvel Comics has had a more iconic and profound origin story than Max Eisenhardt, aka Magneto. Born in 1930’s Germany to a Jewish family, Max and his family were forced into a concentration camp by the Nazis. Although Max managed to escape, his parents and sister were killed during the Holocaust. Afterward, Max moved to Russia, where he had a loving wife and daughter. Sadly, when the KGB discovered that Max was a mutant, they killed his daughter by trapping her inside a burning house. It was here that Max finally snapped and unleashed his full power to slaughter the KGB agents. From that point onwards, Magneto dedicated his life to ensuring that no mutant ever suffered at the hands of humanity again. What makes Magneto’s origin so impactful is that it’s rooted in some of the darkest moments in real-world history. Having experienced firsthand the worst of humanity, Magneto’s drive to wipe out his people’s oppressors becomes all the more nuanced, tragic, and morally gray.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!