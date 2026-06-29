5 Must-Read Marvel Comics of June 2026, Ranked (Including a Canon-Changing Spider-Man Story)

Comic books are a medium that never, ever stops pumping out new stories. Thousands of comics in every format, from floppy paperbacks to scrollable web series, hit the market every week for fans to enjoy. Even focusing just on the superhero comic book genre, there are dozens of new issues released by the Big Two alone. Marvel, specifically, released sixty-one new comics in June 2026, not counting digital-only issues, reprints, or art collections. That’s a huge number of comics, and way, way too much for any one person to be expected to keep on up. There are simply too many comics to go around. Not to mention all of DC, IDW, and however many other companies’ own awesome comics.

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With so many incredible comics hitting store shelves every month, it can be hard to know what to pick up and what to wait till the trades for. Well, fear not, because we’re alleviating those fears by looking at the five best Marvel books from this month. A ton of Marvel’s comics are worth picking up right now, but some are more pullable than others, and these five all have something that other stories just don’t. It’s hard to narrow this list down to just five, and some honorable mentions definitely include Magik and Colossus #5, Doomquest #2, and Ultimate Endgame #5. With all that said, let’s jump right into ranking Marvel’s best current comics.

5) The Amazing Spider-Man (2025) #31

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This issue builds off last month’s insane revelation that Aunt May and Uncle Ben had a secret son. It splits its time between the intense, emotionally wrought confession from May and Spider-Man fighting his way through an underground gambling and fighting ring run by the Vulture and Tombstone. At first, the fight club sections took me out of the story, as they seemed like nothing more than a way to break up the dramatic beats from May’s story and give Peter an outlet for his feelings. However, the realization that he was doing this to get back Shocker’s gear, blaming himself for the villain’s death, was heartwarming and got me back on board instantly.

Of course, the real star of the show is Aunt May. Her confession lasts for the entire issue, where she recounts the story of how Cornac really is her son, and how the story of his birth is one of the most painful times in her life. It’s been far too long since May has been at the heart of Spider-Man’s stories, and this issue is a wonderful return to that form. Aunt May has been a player in this entire run, and this issue shows us exactly why we love her so much. If anything, this comic deserves credit for how it tackled such a difficult subject, and has me excited for the future of this new Spider-family member.

4) The Sentry #4

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This miniseries somehow manages to go out both in a way that leaves me vaguely unsatisfied and about ready to cry. The worst part of this issue is that the crystalline threat remains unresolved, and while it obviously sets that up to explore in a sequel, the way the threat is just sort of resolved when it’s been built up so much across three issues was underwhelming. Of course, the real star of the show is Bob, whose emotional core anchors the entire work. This series was all about exploring Bob as a character and the inherent imbalance in his mind. The Sentry and the Void are supposed to be equal, but the Void is getting stronger, and Bob has to learn to live with that guilt and pain.

The answer Bob finds is both interesting and extremely creative. Instead of rejecting the evil that has to occur, Bob finds a way to harness it. At the end of the day, the Sentry is Bob’s attempt to save the world. He’s a flawed, imperfect man, and he can’t possibly do everything, but he will always try, and that’s what makes him such a good character. The sacrifice he makes is heartbreaking, but the way he uses that to save another life is incredible. Bob is a man who has to balance the light and dark, but is always looking for a way to do good with both.

3) Captain America (2025) #12

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The tragedy of last issue proved not to stick entirely, as Steve Rogers isn’t dead, but he isn’t alive, either. Instead, his unbound soul found its way to Hell, pulled by none other than Doctor Doom himself. Captain America is truly out of his element, being in the one place a person as good as him should never be, but this issue capitalizes on that perfectly. Steve’s purity and his kindness are on full display, even when in the depths of Hell, and the fear that Mephisto injects into this story elevates it even higher.

This issue continues the themes of the run perfectly, putting Captain America exactly where he shines the best: fighting those who abuse their power to enslave and torment others. This entire run has just been Cap fighting his way through the ultimate bully gauntlet, and it’s hard to find a bigger bully than the literal ruler of Hell. The focus on Steve’s mental state is great, showing us the struggle, but also the dedication that drives him. This issue is mostly set up, prepping for the giant conflict on the horizon, but the surprise villain return has me absolutely hyped.

2) Marc Spector: Moon Knight (2026) #5

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This series, yet again, proves to be a generation-defining title for Moon Knight. It pits Moon Knight against a living haunted house in a surprisingly emotional struggle to save the people that he loves most. Instead of a normal villain or monster, Moon Knight fights something truly otherworldly. Fighting an entire house is already really cool, but as the layers pull back and he learns exactly what this living haunted house really is, we see him fall into even deeper trouble. This is a fight that he cannot win on his own, which sets up the return of a beloved, much-missed Marvel team.

Of course, as heart-pounding as the story is, and it’s really incredible, the art here is genuinely next level. Dev Pramanik’s pencilling is filled with tense, off-kilter shots that emphasize the terror and monstrousness of everything Marc faces. This book is constantly moving, and every action feels swift, smooth, and punchy. The pages where Moon Knight flees and the dragon’s appearance are incredible. Rachelle Rosenberg’s colors are the real stars of the show. This book is the prettiest, most beautiful thing on the shelves every month, and a huge part of that is Rosenberg’s genuinely perfect lighting that makes everything ethereal. I cannot stress enough just how much fun this comic is to look at.

1) Mortal Thor #11

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Every month, this comic continues to blow me away with just what it’s able to do with a human, mortal man thrust into a destiny far bigger than himself. Sigurd Jarlson has fought his way through some of Thor’s biggest foes, and he finally got a chance to face the Minotaur. In typical Mortal Thor fashion, Siguard faces a threat that’s thematic as much as it is physical. The Minotaur has represented the looming, unstoppable march of capitalism ever since Immortal Hulk, and here that’s on full display, faux inevitability and all. And yet, Sigurd Jarlson fights with nothing more than his wits and the truth.

The tension only ramps higher and higher, setting the stage for a truly climactic final fight against Blake the Serpent. Everything about this comic, from the story it’s telling to the mythology it’s building, feels more complete and intense than almost anything else hitting the shelves. It always feels current and important. This run is the type of thing that stays with you, and that’s exactly the kind of story you always need more of. It’s one of Marvel’s best books in any time period.

What’s your favorite Marvel comic from this month? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!