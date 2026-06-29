10 Most Powerful Versions of Justice League Members, Ranked by Powers

The Justice League is an accumulation of DC Comics’ most popular and powerful superheroes. Many of their most prominent members can effortlessly pull off feats of power beyond the imaginable to protect the universe from cosmic threats. However, there have been many times when these heroes have faced villains so powerful that they need extra power-ups just to have a chance of saving the day. In both the main DC Universe and across the infinite multiverse, there are alternate versions of Justice League members that possess abilities that are practically beyond human comprehension and certainly beyond the laws of physics and even magic. These versions of the Justice League’s finest members harness the power to control the multiverse itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it be transformations in the main DC canon or alternate incarnations from parallel worlds, these are the most god-like versions of the Justice League’s mightiest members.

10) Martian Manhunter One Million

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Having been alive for millions of years, Martian Manhunter is the oldest founding member of the Justice League. With such a long lifespan, it isn’t surprising that he manages to live well into the 853rd century. After protecting humanity for thousands of years, Martian Manhunter faced his greatest battle when Darkseid terraformed Mars into a new Apokolips. To defeat Darkseid and save his homeworld, Martian Manhunter opened a Boom Tube that transported them directly to the Source, the primordial and omnipotent force of all creation. Once there, the Source proclaimed that Darkseid’s time in the DC Universe was over and escorted him to an unknown realm. The Source then rewarded Martian Manhunter by giving him the power to heal Mars. Martian Manhunter was then fused with Mars, becoming a living planet. In this planetary form, Martian Manhunter is an immortal being who has complete control over every atom that makes up his body. Over the centuries, Martian Manhunter became a god-like figure to the people of Mars and one of the solar system’s greatest protectors.

9) Amalgam Captain Atom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The second round of the multiverse-determining DC K.O. tournament allowed the combatants to transform into any version of their past and future selves for extra power-ups. When fighting Superman, Captain Atom decided to take a different approach. Instead of choosing just one form, Captain Atom combined all of them into one mighty amalgamated version of himself. These versions include his Silver Age, Bronze Age, New 52, Kingdom Come, and Monarch forms. Already one of the most powerful heroes in DC, thanks to his connection to the infinite Quantum Field, Captain Atom’s amalgamated form multiplied his power significantly. Captain Atom’s amalgamated form became so powerful that all of time, space, and reality were his to command. His powerwas so great that he could even grab and mold fragments of his personal timeline and wield them like weapons. Although Superman ultimately beat him, Amalgam Captain Atom was among the most powerful fighters in the entire DC K.O. tournament.

8) God of Gods Shazam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Normally, Shazam derives his immense power from six gods and heroes, namely Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. And during the “Darkseid War,” many heroes, including Shazam himself, received godly upgrades. When Darkseid was killed, the shockwaves caused Shazam to become disconnected from the gods and heroes who empowered him. However, Shazam didn’t need to fret, for five New Gods emerged to take their place and imbue Shazam with their unlimited power. As the God of Gods, Shazam wielded the strength of S’ivaa, the fire of H’ronmeer, the compassion of Anapel, the power of Zonuz, the boldness of Ate, and the magic of Mamargan. These are some of the most powerful deities in the multiverse. S’ivaa is strong enough to threaten all of existence, Zonzuz is the father of Darkseid and punched a hole in the Source itself, and Mamargan is the real name of the all-powerful Wizard who imbued Shazam with his powers in the first place.

7) Lord of Chaos Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zatanna regularly acts as the Justice League’s most powerful magic user as she can effortlessly rewrite the fabric of reality. However, while Zatanna normally works on the side of order, she once found herself fighting for the Lords of Chaos. When the Lords of Order attempt to take control of all magic in the universe, Zatanna uses the Ruby of Life to transform into a Lord of Chaos. Receiving an unparalleled boost in her mystical power, Zatanna became an unstoppable force who could effortlessly tear the universe apart. As a Lord of Chaos, Zatanna had the power to break and rewrite the universal laws of magic. Zatanna didn’t stop there, as she could also freely manipulate the fourth wall and use it to destroy powerful mystical beings. Not even Doctor Fate and Nabu, an all-powerful Lord of Order, have the magic power necessary to defeat the Lord of Chaos Zatanna.

6) Mobius Chair Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Already Wally West is revered as the Fastest Man Alive and can perform feats of incalculable speed without breaking a sweat. However, when the Dark Multiverse began threatening to destroy the positive DC Multiverse, Wally needed a serious upgrade. By sitting in the Mobius chair, Wally gains omniscience and cosmic awareness as he can see all of time and space simultaneously. Not only that, but the chair imbued Wally with the power of Doctor Manhattan, who had rewritten the infinite DC Multiverse. With his connection to the Speed Force mixed with the infinite knowledge granted by the Mobius Chair and the unlimited reality-warping capabilities of Doctor Manhattan, Wally could perceive and traverse all of time and space in an instant. Wally’s most incredible feat in this form was eradicating an entire dark matter universe and replacing it with countless new planets, stars, and galaxies. Even for a hero as overpowered as Wally West, this was a new level of cosmic might.

5) White Lantern Kyle Rayner

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Kyle Rayner went from being the last Green Lantern to the most powerful Lantern in the multiverse. After mastering every color of the Emotional Electromagnetic Spectrum, Kyle ascended and transformed into the White Lantern. Not only does this form allow Kyle to use the abilities of every Lantern Corps to their peak potential, but he can also manipulate and create new life. Empowered by the embodiment of all life in the multiverse, White Lantern Kyle can match the Anti-Monitor single-handedly. Kyle would gain even more power when he visited the Source and obtained the Life Equation, which acts as the source code to reality and proves that life is worth living. With the Life Equation, Kyle can rewrite all of reality, with his only limits being his imagination and self-doubt. Of course, such unbelievable power will sometimes prove to be too much for Kyle’s psyche, so he must use its full might sparingly.

4) Spectre Hal Jordan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Despite being well-known as the mightiest Green Lantern in the universe, Hal Jordan’s strongest form came after his death. Without the ring, Hal became the new host of the Spectre, the near omnipotent personification of God’s wrath and the Spirit of Vengeance. On his own, the Spectre is already capable of holding back the Big Bang, manipulating all magic in the universe, and stopping two universes from colliding. Although Hal was hesitant at first, he quickly learned to master the Spectre’s near limitless magic and reality-warping abilities. Hal himself stated that his Green Lantern ring was nothing compared to the might of the Spectre. As the new Spectre, Hal pulled off some truly incredible feats including resurrecting the Justice League, banishing the demon Neron, creating a nexus that tied infinite realities together, and separating the DC and Marvel Universes. Additionally, as the Spectre Hal possesses the Logoz, a fraction of the God of the DC Omniverse, the Presence. With this power, Hal healed and rewrote the universe to bend towards hope and justice.

3) Darkest Knight

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Darkest Knight is the most evil and powerful incarnation of Batman in the multiverse. Starting as the Batman Who Laughs, this Jokerized version of the Caped Crusader killed everyone in his world. He would become a certifiable god when he transplanted his brain into the dead body of a version of Bruce Wayne who possessed Doctor Manhattan’s powers. Upon becoming the Darkest Knight, all of reality trembled at his might. The Darkest Knight possessed near-unrivaled reality warping abilities and was practically immortal, omniscient, and omnipresent. Even worse, the Darkest Knight infused himself with Crisis Energy. This corruptive cosmic force personifies evil, destruction, and multiversal reboots. With all this power, the Darkest Knight was able to kill Perpetua, the creator of the DC Multiverse. He would also rewrite the multiverse on a whim and even create his own twisted multiverse called the Last 52 to act as his personal army.

2) Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When the Darkest Knight threatened all of existence, only Wonder Woman could stand against him. To save the multiverse, Wonder Woman dipped her Lasso of Truth into the Forge of Creation and imbued it with Anti-Crisis Energy. This limitless source of energy, originating from the Source, connects all life across the multiverse and embodies justice and hope. With the Anti-Crisis coursing through her veins, Wonder Woman became a giant goddess who could match the Darkest Knight. Although the Darkest Knight claimed to be stronger, Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman was so powerful that she could launch the villain to an entirely new universe or timeline with just a punch. Their battle shook all of existence with every strike. Ultimately, the Darkest Knight’s boasts proved to be invalid when Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman shoved him face first into the Final Sun at the end of time, destroying one of the most powerful villains in DC Comics history.

1) Cosmic Armor Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Created by the Monitors, the Thought Robot, aka Cosmic Superman, is more than just an alternate version of Superman; it’s the personification of everything the Man of Tomorrow stands for. Cosmic Armor Superman is a robot who was designed to be the ultimate protector of the multiverse, particularly from corrupted Monitors. Existing beyond the confines of the DC Multiverse, Cosmic Armor Superman is quite literally plot armor incarnate. This robot can fit the infinite dimension of Limbo in the palm of its hand, instantly adapt to overcome any obstacle, grant itself new superpowers, survive the heat of ten billion suns, and possess complete awareness and control of the fourth wall. By manipulating the fourth wall, Cosmic Armor Superman can not only warp reality but also literally change the plot to ensure it emerges as the victor. Even Mandrakk, the personification of the end of all stories, found that he couldn’t defeat this god-like robot. Cosmic Armor Superman personifies how Superman, and hope itself, will always triumph over evil.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!