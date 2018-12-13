‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Exclusive First Look at New Series

Buffy is back! ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, kicking off the new series from Boom! Studios.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer comes from Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), with Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon acting as story consultant.

The new series reimagines Buffy the Vampire Slayer from the beginning, putting Buffy Summers and the Scoobies back in high school, but in a world that looks a lot more like our world does today than it did in 1996.

The new series will return to the “high school is hell” concept, with Buffy trying to balance her responsibilities as the Slayer with making new friends at a new school, passing the next pop quiz, and maybe having some fun along the way.

“Once you fight your way through all the monsters of the week and threats around every corner, Buffy is about something we’ve all experienced – the awkward, uncomfortable journey of figuring out who we choose to be. Dan Mora captures the spirit of that struggle with the perfect style and attitude for slaying the monsters hiding in the dark…and in the light of day,” Boom! executive editor Jeanine Schaefer said previously. “As you can see, Jordie and Dan have some huge plans for Buffy and the Gang – starting with some pretty major introductions of characters like Anya and…well, I won’t spoil that one quite yet. But let’s just say by issue #4, it’ll be clear that this is a love letter to the Buffy we all adore and will go in directions that no one ever expected.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 goes on sale January 23, 2019 with a main cover by Mondo illustrator Matthew Taylor, variant covers by Kevin Wada (She-Hulk), Royal Dunlap (Spitball), Becca Carey (Bitch Planet), and Jen Bartel (Blackbird), two special interactive variant covers from Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) that invite fans to chose #TeamSlayer or #TeamVamp, and two rare variant covers from Kaiti Infante featuring Willow and Vampire Willow.

