New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Series Announced

A new era of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is about to dawn, though it will come without “Buffy” in the name. Boom Studios has announced The Vampire Slayer, a new series set in the Buffyverse. The series will launch following the upcoming . Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich, Magic for Liars) writes the series, and Irene Flores (Just Beyond) provides the artwork. According to Boom’s press release, The Vampire Slayer begins “a new era for the Chosen One launches as she faces an impossible choice and a danger so powerful it threatens the lives of everyone and everything she holds dear.” Buffy’s name not being a part of the title may be a nod toward the increased role of fellow slayers Kendra and Faith in the comics series compared to their parts in the original TV show. (The press release also makes no mention of )

The series kicks off with a story that sounds like a classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode. Here’s the full plot summary: “After the events of the past few years, fighting against the forces of evil nonstop, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle. To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles risks turning to chaos magic, and with Willow’s help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy’s psyche. But the effects backfire and leave Buffy unable to remember her past or her purpose! With Sunnydale under attack, a surprising new Slayer must rise to protect the world, while Buffy’s friends race against the clock to restore her true self before it’s too late…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Welcome to a new era for the Buffy Summers you’ve come to know and love over the past several years, as the incredibly talented Sarah Gailey, Irene Flores, and Ed Dukeshire take our Slayer, her allies, and enemies in a bold new direction,” said editor Elizabeth Breiin in the press release. “Hidden secrets, familiar faces, new threats, and mysterious plots are unveiled in the can’t-miss premiere of this series that fans of the Vampire Slayer won’t want to miss!”

Sarah Gailey is a Hugo Award winner and bestselling author who’s also been a finalist for the Hugo, Nebula, and Locus awards multiple times. Tor Books published Gailey’s bestselling adult novel debut, Magic For Liars, in 2019.

“I am thrilled and honored to be writing stories in the universe of Buffy the Vampire Slayer! This iconic property helped to draw me and many of my peers and colleagues into the worlds of action and horror, and I hope my run will continue pushing the boundaries of what a monster-fighting story can be,” Gailey said in the press release. “I can’t wait to bring a whole new set of adventures to Buffy fans everywhere.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Vampire Slayer #1 goes on sale in April.