Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special Announced

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will celebrate its 25th anniversary in style in 2022. BOOM! Studios announced plans to release the Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special in March. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special is an oversized one-shot celebrating the 25 years of Buffy Summers. It includes new stories from writers Jeremy Lambert, Lilah Sturges, Danny Lore, Casey Gilly, and Sarah Gailey with artists Claudia Balboni, Claire Roe, Bayleigh Underwood, Marianna Ignazzi, and Carlos Olivares. BOOM! Studios already launched a new series about Buffy in the future and plans for a new (it isn’t from Boom, but there’s also a ).

The anniversary special will serve as both an epilogue to its first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics, which concludes with an epic multiversal Buffy team-up, and a prologue to a brand new series. Here’s the summary from the publisher:

“25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers. Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what’s happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in several new original stories as well as the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios’ acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Fans will also discover a shocking prologue to a brand new comic book series in the Buffyverse from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey and artist Carlos Olivares!”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired its first episode on March 10, 1997. It was nominated for Emmy and Golen Globe awards during its seven-season run from 1997 until 2003. Chosen to battle vampires, demons, and other forces of darkness, Buffy is aided by a Watcher who guides and teaches her as she surrounds herself with a circle of friends called the Scooby Gang.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 features main cover art by Frany (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). It’ll also ship with variant cover art by Jenny Frison (Something is Killing the Children), Jorge Corona (Wynd), and Mirka Andolfo (Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow).

What do you think of Buffy the Vampire Slayer getting a 25th-anniversary special? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale in March. Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the original television show, is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.