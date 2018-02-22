Buffy The Vampire Slayer Takes The World Of Picture Books By Storm

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is taking her heroics to the realm of picture books, and the results are worthy of a Slayer.

Buffy and her crew of friends will be the stars of Quirk Books‘ new Buffy the Vampire Slayer picture book. The new project features illustrations by Kim Smith, and as you can see in the image below they protectors of Sunnydale have never looked more adorable (via EW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book will feature a young Buffy and characters like Xander and Willow investigating spooky mysteries around Sunnydale, taking out all the evil creations the Hellmouth can throw at them in the process. Despite dealing with the Hellmouth and all the evil that comes with it, the book isn’t going to be a scare-fest and is described as a bedtime story.

“This sweet, silly, and not-so-scary book makes a perfect bedtime story and is ideal for parents introducing the next generation to Buffy and fans looking to experience it in a whole new way,” the release reads.

2018 is the Buffy franchise’s 21st anniversary, with the celebration taking place on March 10th. Fans can help celebrate with the first ever Buffy Slay Day, which will take place over the course of 21 hours (nice right?). You can head to the official website and vote on which slayism should be featured on the next Buffy T-Shirt, but you can also grab a slew of Buffy related merchandise too.

If you’re looking for another way to celebrate the franchise, fans can pick up Giles #1 from Dark Horse Comics, which details the adventures of Giles as he experiences high school life. High School is hard enough for normal people, so being stuck inside a young person’s body is going to throw in even more complications.

That series is being written by Erika Alexander and Joss Whedon, and Whedon will also be hopping onto Buffy season 12 with Christos Gage later this year.

In other words, it’s a good time to be a Buffy fan.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer picture book will hit store shelves on September 4, 2018.