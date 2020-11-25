Buffy The Vampire Slayer Has a Multiverse Now

✖

Since beginning his own solo series, we've seen Angel slowly but surely meet the characters we all know and love from the show, and Spike has even joined the squad full-time since the book started. Most recently we had Oz join the team as they tried to track down and save their friend Fred from Wolfram and Hart, and the conclusion of that most recent task hits in today's Angel & Spike #16. That's all rather expected, but what isn't expected is what's at the very end of the book, which expands Angel's universe in a multitude of ways. Spoilers incoming for Angel & Spike #16 coming your way, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

Towards the end of the issue, we see Fred struggling to rid herself of Baphomet, and she successfully purges him thanks to the power of Mura, who Fred says is her true nature. Fred and Mura converse a bit before the sirens start going off, though she quickly reunites with her friends. With the intruders sensed the building goes into lockdown, and every demon in the place heads towards our heroes.

That's when Fred manages to use her newfound abilities to pop them out of there and into another place entirely, which fans of the show will immediately recognize. The Angel crew looks around to find themselves in a very familiar hotel, and Fred reveals they got here through an inter-dimensional rift.

We then see two people come into the room, and it's none other than Angel and Spike, but a different Angel and Spike, and they reveal that this is our first look at the Buffy multiverse, or Buffyverse if you will.

A long-haired Angel says "Looks like you figured out inter-dimensional travel about ten years early...so allow me to be the first to welcome you to the Multiverse."

A very tattooed Spike says "You'll probably want to sit down for this next part. It's a real headwank."

With the introduction of the Buffy multiverse, the floodgates of possibilities are open, and it means that all of the things in the show actually happened, just in a different reality. This also means that we might get some crossovers very very soon, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

What did you think of the big reveal? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!