Buffy the Vampire Slayer: First Look at Willow Spinoff Released

Willow Rosenberg is going solo in her Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff series and BOOM! Studios revealed the first look. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow is a five-issue miniseries. The creative team includes award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), colorist Eleonora Bruni, and letterer Jodi Wyne. The series follows Willow after she leaves Sunnydale following the tragic events of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel crossover event, Hellmouth. The series will reveal the truth about Willow’s past and foreshadow her unexpected future. Here’s the synopsis from BOOM! Studios:

“After everything—and everyone—she lost to the Hellmouth, Willow is leaving Sunnydale on a world-spanning road trip in search of her true self. She stumbles on a community of people like her: lost witches looking for answers…but there’s a darkness at the heart of it, one that reminds Willow of something she’s felt before, something that she fears inside herself.

“Now, truly alone for the first time in her life, Willow must rely only on her instincts—and her magic—to save herself from a threat Buffy never prepared her to face…or the rest of the world will pay the price.”

Keep reading to see the full preview for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1. The issue goes on sale on July 8th.