‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reveals New Team Vamp and Team Slayer Covers

Buffy The Vampire Slayer fans are going to have to choose a side with these stylish new covers for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1.

The iconic Slayer is getting a fresh take from BOOM! Studios and the company is celebrating with two new variant covers for the anticipated Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1. The new covers are both drawn by illustrator Kaiti Infante and feature two versions of fan favorite Willow Rosenberg.

The first Willow is #TeamSlayer and features the normal Willow fans known and love. The second cover is #TeamVamp and features Vampire Willow. So, will you choose the Chosen One or side with the Vampires? You’ll make your choice at your local comic store, though to be fair…you could just pick up both and play both sides.

“Willow is the heart of the Scooby gang but as devoted fans of Buffy know, she has a dark and deadly side to her as well,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Kaiti had no problem at all handling both sides of Willow: both the gentle, fuzzy but brave Scooby and the deep, dark evil version lurking within the vampire. Now it’s just up to fans to choose who they really are deep down inside and pick a side.”

You can check out the new covers above, and the official description for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1 can be found below.

“As Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands), Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), and series creator/story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Firefly, Marvel’s The Avengers, and more) reimagine the groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon from the very beginning, readers will meet a Buffy Summers like the one they know – trying to make friends at her new school, get decent grades, and to escape her imposed destiny as the next in a long line of vampire slayers tasked with defeating the forces of evil. But the Slayer’s world looks a lot more like the one outside your window, as this new series brings her into a new era with new challenges, new friends…and a few enemies you might already recognize. The more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Gang – Giles, Willow, Xander, Cordelia and more – faces brand new Big Bads, and a threat lurking beneath the perfectly manicured exterior of Sunnydale High, confirming what every teenager has always known: high school truly is hell.”

There will also be two interactive covers by Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), which can be held up to your face to reveal your inner Slayer or inner Demon. Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1 also features main covers by acclaimed Mondo illustrator Matthew Taylor, superstar Kevin Wada (She-Hulk) and Royal Dunlap (Spitball), along with variant covers by Becca Carey (Bitch Planet), and Jen Bartel (Blackbird).

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1 hits comic stores on January 23rd, 2019.