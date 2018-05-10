8 Ways “Born Again” Reveals the New Captain America

While the debut of Ta-Nehisi Coates and Leinil Yu‘s relaunch of Captain America is still almost two months away, fans just got a big sneak peek at where it’s likely to go on Free Comic Book Day. The preview features Captain America looking out over two opposing crowds of protesters while an unseen narrator contemplates his place in the world and the state of America. A conspiracy within the United States is also hinted at before a clone of Nuke is unleashed on the crowd with dozens, if not hundreds, more waiting in reserve.

On its own, this preview only gives an inkling of what to expect from the new series. However, the end of the issue literally spells out its biggest inspiration to any fans of Daredevil or Frank Miller. The final panel concludes the narration with the phrase “Born Again”, the title of Miller and David Mazzuchelli’s masterpiece that ran in Daredevil #227-233. Examining the preview again, the inspiration is obvious in multiple forms, some literal and others stylistic. This is a clear statement of how Coates and Yu tend to approach the character and how they might intend to make a definitive statement on his legacy. Reflecting on “Born Again” and the Free Comic Book Day special, we’ve assembled eight ways that we expect these two stories to connect.

The Return of Nuke

The most obvious connection comes in the form of Nuke, who was introduced in “Born Again” as the final obstacle in Daredevil’s return. In his original form, Nuke (a.k.a. Frank Simpson) was a member of a modern super soldier program that left him deranged and addicted to drugs. Placed on loan to Wilson Fisk by a military officer, Nuke was supposed to kill Daredevil, but wound up being used as evidence to take down Fisk and his cohorts. Nuke’s return in Captain America is about far more than needing a villain. His ties to both the military, the super soldier program, and powerful villains in Marvel Comics all indicate a lot more about the story to come.

The Military-Industrial Complex

The most obvious connection with Nuke is the blurring of lines between America’s military forces and private industry. When Fisk first obtained Nuke, it was because his power as a businessman had grown so large that members of the armed forces were willing to serve him. This can be read as Miller and Mazzucchelli’s critique on the American military-industrial complex, and it’s one that Coates and Yu are clearly interested in continuing. Nuke isn’t a pure soldier or mercenary, he’s a combination of both and represents the worst forms of corruption in either system.

The Necessity of Defeat

It was Nuke’s defeat that clarified what the new antagonist’s greater role in the story and world was, acknowledging that clarity often comes only with failure. This can be found in Daredevil’s story as well, in which the first several issues are dedicated to destroying every aspect of his life. It is defeat seemingly without redemption that leaves Matt Murdock as broken as he has ever been. This is such an essential element to “Born Again” that fans should expect Captain America to be put through the ringer in a substantial manner. Coates and Yu are likely going to deliver a lot more than a few beatings as they challenge their hero.

Hitting Rock Bottom

The rock bottom perspective does provide some clarity. When Daredevil lost his home, his history, and most of his reputation, he was left with a big question of identity. Without the trappings of a uniform or career, it can be difficult to define oneself… and revelatory. Steve Rogers without his place at the head of The Avengers or as a leader in the United States would question what his values truly are and what it is that gives his costume and name meaning. These are valuable questions, and ones that scaffold onto larger, national issues. They’re worth asking, and we expect Steve Rogers will be forced to confront them from some low places.

Outside Perspectives

Daredevil’s place in the world is defined as much by those around him as his own internal monologue in “Born Again.” Ben Urich plays a key role in following his story and the story of those who he fights against. That dedication to the value of journalism would definitely strike a personal chord with Coates, and we expect Ben might even play a role in Captain America. In any case, there are bound to be some substantial outside perspectives, like the unnamed narrator in the preview, who shape the story every bit as much as Steve Rogers.

Secrets of the Past

Some of those outside perspectives come from key figures in the past of Matt Murdock, including his ex-girlfriend Karen Page and the mother who left his family as a baby. They are sometimes the cause of Matt’s troubles and other times his savior, but they always help to reveal his essential character. Whether it’s in the form of existing or brand new characters, expect to see multiple figures from Steve Roger’s past appear in the new series.

Man Vs. Self

The essential exploration of who Daredevil is and what his legacy means comes from Matt’s self-exploration though. When given the opportunity to give up or allow others to step in, Daredevil has to do battle with himself and the essential questions of his own life. While this is only visualized on a cover, the greatest fight in “Born Again” is all about Matt Murdock vs. Daredevil. That tension is a key element in Captain America as well, as he balances his own beliefs and values against the state of a country he is supposed to represent. This form of internal conflict is rife with potential and fans should expect to see it explored at length when Captain America debuts.

Loyal to the Dream

A key preview of what Coates and Yu’s vision of Captain America may be can be found in “Born Again,” in the scene where he challenges a corrupt commanding officer. This instance in which Stever Rogers declares he is “loyal to nothing… except the dream” is also referenced in Coates’ piece at The Atlantic where he discussed accepting the role as writer on Captain America. It speaks to the contrast between ideals and reality, and raises an even more important question of where these ideals stem from and how are they defined by this one inspirational character. This is the question that we expect to be at the heart of the upcoming Captain America series.