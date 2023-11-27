Chip Zdarsky Teases the Return of Sex Criminals for 10th Anniversary

One of Image Comics' most beloved series in recent memory, Sex Criminals, might be back for another round. In a recent edition of his Substack newsletter, Chip Zdarsky hinted that a tenth anniversary project for Sex Criminals is in the works. The series, which was created by Zdarsky and writer Matt Fraction, became a smash success for Image Comics when it first debuted in September of 2013. The series' final issues, Sex Criminals #30 and Sex Criminals #69, debuted in the fall of 2020.

"Speaking of coming first, got to draw these guys again for a special tenth anniversary project…." Zdarsky's post reads in part. "DETAILS COMING SOON! TEASE I know!!! Bye!!!!!"

What Is Sex Criminals About?

In Sex Criminals, Suzie's a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night she meets Jon... who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex-having, time-stopping, couple would do: they rob banks.

"That is the most successful thing I've ever been involved with," Fraction told ComicBook.com in a 2014 interview. "It's insane. I am incredibly flattered and astonished by the response, as is [series illustrator] Chip Zdarsky. We're going to keep going with it until it stops being fun.

"It mostly came from wanting to work with Chip," Fraction added. "I'm not sure where the rest came from. I wanted to do a comedy, but I wanted to do a dirty comedy. I love those Adam Sandler, "Billy Wilder" era movies, and how far he pushed the envelope, especially for the time they came out in. And I love that kind of post-Apatow, post Freaks & Geeks wave of blistering honesty in comedy. So I wanted to get into that. But it mostly came from wanting to work with Chip, and making each other laugh. I get this tingle when new pages come in. It's so great to see. I'm having the time of my life."

Will There Be a Sex Criminals TV Show?

Early into Sex Criminals' run, the prospect of a potential live-action adaptation began to be discussed. Initially, it was reported that Sex Criminals would be developed into a television series for Universal TV, as part of an overall deal that Milkfed Criminal Masterminds, the production company of Fraction and his wife, Kelly Sue DeConnick, signed in 2015. That project did not come to fruition at Universal TV, or at Fraction and DeConnick's subsequent overall deal with Legendary TV.

In early 2023, Above the Line suggested that Fraction and DeConnick have now signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, which would include adapting Sex Criminals and DeConnick's Image series Bitch Planet into live-action television.

