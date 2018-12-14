Kelly Sue DeConnick & Matt Fraction’s Milkfed Criminal Masterminds Sign Deal With Legendary TV

Two of the most beloved creators in the world of comics are partnering up with Legendary TV.

According to a new report from Deadline, Legendary Television has signed a two-year overall deal with Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction‘s Milkfed Criminal Masterminds. The partnership will see Legendary adapting DeConnick and Fraction’s creator-owned comics for television, as well as produce original projects developed by the duo.

Fraction and DeConnick have each developed fan followings through their work in Marvel Comics, including DeConnick’s iconic work on Captain Marvel and Fraction’s runs on Hawkeye and The Immortal Iron Fist. DeConnick is currently writing for DC’s Aquaman.

In recent years, both have given readers a slew of stories under the Image Comics banner, including DeConnick’s Bitch Planet and Pretty Deadly, and Fraction’s Sex Criminals, ODY-C, Casanova, and Satellite Sam. While no specific projects were announced with this partnership, it’s safe to assume that any of those series could be game for adaptation, as was the case with DeConnick and Fraction’s previous deal under Universal TV.

“From their brilliantly realized reinventions of established comic book canon to the most unique of original creations, Kelly Sue and Matt are the top of their field.” Nick Pepper, the President of Legendary Television Studios, said in a statement. “It is an honor to partner with the Milkfed Criminal Masterminds to bring their work to a wider global audience.”

“We are thrilled to have a new home for Milkfed with our friends at Legendary who have assured us we can crash on their couches for as long as we want, which is really cool,” said DeConnick and Fraction.

Legendary Television’s work currently includes The Expanse, Colony, Lost in Space, and an upcoming Pacific Rim anime series.

This marks the second deal that Legendary has signed with a prominent comic creator, with Brian K. Vaughan recently getting a three-year overall deal with the studio.

