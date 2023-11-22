Greg Capullo Reveals He's Officially Returned to Marvel With Fantastic Four Tease

Superstar comic book artist Greg Capullo is officially back at Marvel Comics. Capullo confirmed the news via his Instagram account, where he revealed a look at the page he's currently working on, which features The Thing from the Fantastic Four. Capullo's words teased that he may be working on a Fantastic Four project. "I'm OFFICIALLY back at Marvel. I just signed my contract today. Let's go!!!" Capullo posted. Marvel previously teased Capullo's return to the company by revealing his covers featuring Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel even surprised retailers with a free Capullo-drawn Wolverine #37 variant cover earlier this year.

Marvel revealed the artwork for that Wolverine variant at San Diego Comic-Con, alongside artwork for Capullo's Deadpool: Seven Slaughters cover. It seems now that Capullo's work at Marvel will go beyond covers and could involve Marvel's "First Family."

Greg Capullo's Marvel Comics History

This isn't Capullo's first time working for Marvel Comics. His career began at Marvel in the 1990s after getting the publisher's attention with his small-press horror comic Gore Shriek.

During his first run at the company, Capullo worked on titles like Quasar and What If…?. The latter provided him an earlier opportunity to draw the Fantastic Four in the What If…? Issue that asked, "What if the Fantastic Four had lost the trial of Galactus?" He also worked on X-Force, including chapters of the popular X-Men crossovers "X-Cutioner's Song" and "Fatal Attractions.

Greg Capullo After Marvel

After his Marvel work, Capullo went to Image Comics. There, he collaborated with Todd McFarlane and became one of the best-loved artists to work on Spawn (after McFarlane himself, of course). Capullo then launched the creator-owned series, The Creech.

In 2011, Capullo jumped to DC, teaming with Scott Snyder on The New 52 Batman relaunch. Capullo remained at DC for a decade, where his work on Batman and the Dark Nights event series cemented his status as one of the defining artists of the 2010s.

Marvel's pursuit of Greg Capullo

According to Capullo, Marvel has been eager to get Capullo back to work at the "House of Ideas" for some time. He explained as much on the Mark Millar Time podcast.

"Marvel's been approaching me forever, I run into CB (Cebulski, Marvel's Editor-in-chief) a lot. I said just to get started you know, we'll do a project but I'll do some covers," Capullo said. "I have discussed a particular project because I'm 60 now, I don't want to do runs anymore. I told everybody. DC, Marvel, whoever, three to six issue run and that's it. I can't keep getting locked in because I want to do a few things before I hang up my pencil. My intention is to do some covers while I'm working on Creech, do a project with Marvel, and then what happens after that, I'm not sure. I talked with Scott about an original idea I have, we'll probably do something like that at some point."