Prime Video is diving into the world of comics big time. After a trio of successful seasons of The Boys, the streamer ordered two spin-offs further fleshing out that world. As it turns out, that's not the only comic adaptation the Amazon-owned company has planned. According to one new report, the platform is now developing live-action adaptations of both Sex Criminals and Bitch Planet.

The latest comes from Jeff Sneider's Above the Live, which reports the two shows are being developed as a part of a new overall deal struck by Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick. The A-list comic writers have been married since 2002 and have recently begun dipping their toes into television work. As the report suggests, the duo has inked a sizable overall deal and these are just the first two shows being developed under that deal.

In Sex Criminals—from Fraction and Chip Zdarsky—an actor and librarian discover they can freeze time when the complete a sexual act. In Bitch Planet, "non-compliant women" are shipped to a planet-wide correctional facility when refusing to obey the laws of the patriarchy.

Prime is also deep in production on the second season of Invincible, another adaptation of a comic published by Image.

"[Invincible] sometimes adapts the comic book very closely, and sometimes it varies wildly," Kirkman told ComicBook.com last year. "I think that the majority of the first seven is original to the series. There are vast chunks of every episode that are not in the comics at all. I think that there are even episodes #1 and #8, which I wrote, and so I feel like they probably skewed a little bit closer to the comics than some of the other episodes, there are large chunks of those episodes that are completely original to the show. But I think that because the way that it's so consistent, and because some people haven't read the comics in some time, they're like, 'Oh yeah. This is exactly like the comics.' So I think that some people think it's a little bit closer to the comic than it actually is. Then at the same time, after years and years of working on The Walking Dead and being the guy in the room that's like, 'No, let's change it. Let's kill this character. Let's do this,' I was always pushing hard to change things as much as possible because I was bored with the source material because I was there for so long and additionally, The Walking Dead was something I was still actively doing [as a comic]. And so I was like, 'Oh my God, can we please do something different?'"

