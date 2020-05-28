The Best Comics Quarantine Art for This Week: 5/28/2020

(Photo: Matthew Allison) There are very few new comics on shelves today as many shops, distributors, and publishers remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the absence of new issues may be disappointing, it doesn’t leave comics fans without recourse. Artists from across the energy have continued to work on future projects and many have begun posting sketches and commissions from home. While quarantine measures remain in effect, ComicBook.Com will be assembling a weekly round up of favorite new pieces posted to social media by comics artist. Each shared sketch will also include a recommendation and links for readers to further explore each artist’s work. We hope this will help fans discover new artists and find some books to order from their local comic book store. So without any further ado, here are some of our favorite sketches from the past week along with information and links on where to find more work (available today!) from these incredible comic book artists.

Matthew Allison (Photo: Matthew Allison) If you’ve never explored old Krazy Kat strips, consider this an invitation. Matthew Allison’s homage to George Herriman’s masterpiece lovingly features the strips’ core gag, but infuses the characters and setting with Allison’s own style. Every time I glance at it, I suddenly find myself smiling. Website Twitter Instagram

Chris Bachalo (Photo: Chris Bachalo) Bachalo’s run on Doctor Strange delivered some of the most far out visuals since Steve Ditko was expanding consciousness in the 60s. So it’s no surprise that his take on another famous magical superhero also delivers quite an impact. The roses provide a nice touch and accent Bachalo’s sharp linework. Twitter Instagram

Matías Bergara (Photo: Matías Bergara) In the very unlikely scenario where Jonathan Hickman reads this slideshow, please hire Matias Bergara to create a Magik story. Even if you’re unfamiliar with Bergara’s recent work on outstanding series like Coda, this one image speaks for itself. There has to be some budget left at the X-Men office for another one-shot, right? Website Twitter Instagram

Colleen Doran (Photo: Colleen Doran) I always favor illustrations of Superman that provide the character with a gentle touch to accentuate his humanity and personality, which is why these pencils obviously had to make the list. This is the sort of Superman you can see defusing the most explosive scenario with a smile and few kind words. Website Twitter Instagram

Kevin Fagaragan (Photo: Kevin Fararagan) This commemoration of Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary brings some strong minicomic vibes to the table with a style that pops and characters that bubble with excitement. It’s an excellent blend of classic arcade style with the idiosyncratic eye of a fan, and quite a joyful little doodle. Website Twitter Instagram

Gabriel Hardman (Photo: Gabriel Hardman) If you’re looking for some new social distancing reading, Gabriel Hardman published a one-shot, vampire story titled Belfry at Image Comics a few years ago. Go find it because you’ve already seen what his Man-Bat looks like and can imagine how deliciously creepy Hardman’s vampires are. Website Twitter Instagram

James Harren (Photo: James Harren) Anyone who saw James Harren develop an original mythos of gods and monsters in the first volume of Rumble wouldn’t be surprised to learn that his takes on the Fourth World Saga are always outstanding. Big Barda battling Darkseid’s Hunger Dogs here makes you wonder what he could if given free rein on a New Gods comic. Website Twitter Instagram

John Paul Leon (Photo: John Paul Leon) Batman versus Doctor Doom is the sort of commission that sounds like a goofy, personal request, but I’ll be damned if John Paul Leon doesn’t make this matchup work. It’s that rare sort of crossover magic that the right style can make sing, sending out vibes of Mike Mignola’s crossover of Hellboy, Batman, and Starman. Website Twitter Instagram

Mike Maihack (Photo: Mike Maihack) Hulks casually lifting giant objects is the sort of superhero gag that doesn’t get old, surprisingly enough. Maihack’s bubbly style of cartooning makes this take particularly effective as does the additional details on the truck looming over Shulkie’s head. Website Twitter Instagram

Dan McDaid (Photo: Dan McDaid) Protagonists walking away from fires and explosions was already universally agreed to be cool, but when that character can be on fire at the same time? That’s something truly special. This take exudes that special bleak, southwestern action mood that makes many of the best Ghost Rider work. Website Twitter Instagram

Steve McNiven (Photo: Steve McNiven) All I want to say is that this take on Spider-Man reminded me why I first enjoyed Steve McNiven’s work so much when first discovering monthly Marvel comics. It provides a detailed character without weighing down Peter’s expression or posture with excessive linework, and delivers an impactful moment. Website Instagram

Lauren Moran (Photo: Lauren Moran) This tribute to the late Hana Kimura does a wonderful job of celebrating the wrestler’s life, offering three powerful poses. When considering such a tragic loss of life, a piece like this centers the person and personality above all else. Website Twitter Instagram

Todd Nauck (Photo: Todd Nauck) Tigra has become something of a punchline at Marvel Comics, but there was a weird sense of cool that she brought to the original West Coast Avengers. Nauck rediscovers that vibe and delivers the first piece of Tigra in her bikini I’ve seen that didn’t feel a bit cruel in quite some time. Website Twitter Instagram

Chris Samnee (Photo: Chris Samnee) Chris Samnee is the quintessential “less is more” superhero artist of today. He makes the expanse of white separating Wolverine from nearby tree cover tell a story, and ensures every line adds something to it. Singular character sketches like this reminds me of how much Samnee can accomplish in 20 entire pages of his own storytelling. Website Twitter Instagram