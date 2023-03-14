The Weekly Pull: BRZRKR, Superman: Lost, The X-Cellent, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR concludes, Superman gets lost, and The X-Cellent return. Plus, a new Star Trek series from IDW Publishing, The Forged launches at Image Comics, Harley Quinn screws up the DC Universe, and the gods have their revenge on Lazarus Planet. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

BRZRKR #12 (Photo: Ron Garney, Boom Studios) Written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt

Illustrated by Ron Garney

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Letters by Clem Robins

BRZRKR #12 (Photo: Ron Garney, Boom Studios) Written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt
Illustrated by Ron Garney
Colors by Bill Crabtree
Letters by Clem Robins
Published by Boom Studios The final issue of BRZRKR brings the eagerly awaited conclusion to the epic, action, and mythology-packed story of Unute and if you've been following along this long, that is reason alone to pick this up this week. However, if you're new to this story, in broad strokes, this series is overall about humanity and while this issue does sort of spoil things so you'll want to go back to the start, there are some interesting approaches to the nature of life and what it means to live as well as the idea of purpose and power as well. It's worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum

Forged #1 (Photo: Mike Henderson, Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka and Eric Trautmann

Art by Mike Henderson

Colors by Nolan Woodard

Letters by Ariana Maher

Forged #1 (Photo: Mike Henderson, Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka and Eric Trautmann
Art by Mike Henderson
Colors by Nolan Woodard
Letters by Ariana Maher
Published by Image Comics A group of highly-trained soldiers armed with an endless array of weapons. A dystopian future filled with strange technology and reflections of modern society. A comic written by Greg Rucka. The creator certainly knows his comfort zone and it's something that has delivered plenty of outstanding stories under the Image Comics banner this past decade, from Lazarus to The Old Guard. So it's not the least bit bothersome to hear this newest pitch in which Rucka teams with co-writer Eric Trautmann and artist Mike Henderson to detail the adventures of imperial "planet-smashers" thousands of years in the future. However, it already appears to be taking notable steps away from the self-serious tone of similar projects and opts instead to embrace Henderson's deft approach to pulp style. With solicits calling up comparisons to Heavy Metal with abundant displays of violence, sci-fi technology, and sex, there's bound to be a lot of fun to be found amidst the chaos and carnage. Whatever form Forged takes upon its debut tomorrow, readers can pick it up knowing that it's following a nearly guaranteed path to greatness with plenty of fun ideas executed by some of the best talent at Image today. -- Chase Magnett

Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 (Photo: Guillem March, DC) Written by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, and Michael Conrad

Art by Alitha Martinez, Cian Tormey, Mark Morales, and John Livesay

Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 (Photo: Guillem March, DC) Written by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, and Michael Conrad
Art by Alitha Martinez, Cian Tormey, Mark Morales, and John Livesay
Published by DC The larger Lazarus Planet event might be in the books, but its ramifications are still impacting two major heroes: Shazam! and Wonder Woman. This week's Revenge of the Gods puts the two pantheon-related superheroes in a massive battle, playing off of many months of teasing a larger story involving the Gods. Honestly, it's a shocker that it has taken this long to put Diana, Billy, and their extended superhero families into a single crossover story, but I'm definitely happy to see it come to fruition. — Jenna Anderson

Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1 (Photo: Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, DC) Written by Frank Tieri

Art by Logan Faerber

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Cover by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti

Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1 (Photo: Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, DC) Written by Frank Tieri
Art by Logan Faerber
Letters by Ferran Delgado
Cover by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti
Published by DC I'm going to be honest, the primary reason this issue is on my list this week is because I'm a sucker for any time Frank Tieri writes Harley Quinn. There's something about his approach to her often inappropriate humor and hijinks that warms my black heart and that is very present in this issue. With the recent Harley Quinn run being pretty serious in a lot of ways, there's just something delightful about a truly bonkers adventure with old friends and a time machine, and some wisecracking that is just long overdue. -- Nicole Dump

Superman: Lost (Photo: Carlo Pagulayan, DC) Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Carlo Pagulayan

Superman: Lost (Photo: Carlo Pagulayan, DC) Written by Christopher Priest
Art by Carlo Pagulayan
Published by DC I read the PDF of Superman: Lost #1 as soon as it first hit my inbox, and I've been enthralled by it ever since. The new book puts the Man of Steel through a challenge unlike any other after a routine Justice League mission accidentally strands him in space for two decades — but only a few hours have passed on Earth. The yarn that Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan, and company are weaving simultaneously feels massively consequential and beautifully intimate, with some of my favorite Lois Lane moments as of late. I truly can't wait to see how this book unfolds. — Jenna Anderson

The Variants (Photo: Phil Noto, Marvel Comics) Written by Gail Simone

Art by Phil Noto

Published by Marvel Comics Few comics have unabashedly knocked my socks off like Variants, Marvel's recent five-issue masterpiece starring Jessica Jones — and a number of her doppelgangers from across the multiverse. The story is infinitely profound and genuinely funny, crafting a story of Jessica, her allies, and her adversaries that needs to be seen to be believed. I will always sing the praises of Gail Simone and Phil Noto's work, especially on this series — and now that the collected version is out into the world, I'm about to sing a lot louder about it. — Jenna Anderson prevnext