Comic-Con Museum Reaches Halfway Mark of $34 Million Funding Goal

As the Comic-Con Museum continues to work toward its grand opening next summer, the xx has reached a major milestone in its development. According to a press release, the museum has reached the half-way mark of its $34 million funding goal. Further details about the "Long-Range Comprehensive Plan" for the museum were also revealed including a flythrough conceptual video that shows off what the museum will look like once completed. The Museum is designed to activate the participatory spirit of the Comic-Con experience all year round and will include events fans have come to know from the convention itself like panels, meet and greets, and naturally, merch.

“The Comic-Con Museum brings an exciting and innovative new attraction to Balboa Park and San Diego, for residents and visitors alike," the Museum’s Steering Committee Chair Patti Roscoe said in a statement. "Cultural tourism is on the rise, and we want to contribute to the city’s standing as a leader in popular culture, the creative arts, and Balboa Park’s overall resurgence.”

“We are grateful for the many contributions to date of the fans, the Steering Committee, San Diego community and so many others,” said Melissa Peterman, VP of Development for the Museum. “As we move forward, we are pleased to share with greater detail how the Comic-Con Museum is developing to be a place where audiences can connect with the magic of Comic-Con year-round and where a diverse community comes together to enjoy, share and learn about comics and related popular art forms.”

Some of the features that were announced as part of the museum's Long-Range Comprehensive Plan include:

25,000 square feet of space for rotating exhibits

A year-round schedule of programs and experiences such as panels, creator meet-and-greets, experiential cinema, watch parties, eSports, cosplay shows, concerts, and more

More than 6,000 square feet of classroom space in the Education Center to serve area educators, community groups and museum visitors seeking additional hands-on enrichment

A café with a changing menu of dishes and beverages that are creatively inspired by the themes of the rotating exhibit and program offerings

A gift shop with comics and graphic novels, branded souvenirs, art, t-shirts and other collectibles

A 4K video theater and presentation space

Despite a Summer 2021 opening planned for the museum, some of these plans for the space won't be present until 2024. Full details about the space, including specific numbers on sizing and even plans for what events will take place where, can be viewed on the official website.