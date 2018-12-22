Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/19/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Aquaman #43, Extermination #5, and Betty & Veronica #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AMERICAN CARNAGE #2

American Carnage continues its look into a fictionalized neo-Nazi group, one that doesn’t feel too far off from something you’d find in the real world. Writer Bryan Hill does a fantastic job of almost humanizing both the rank and file and the leaders of his neo-Nazi group. One member is a former Iraq veteran who lost family during the war and came home with PTSD, while one of the group’s leaders has a young deaf daughter. However, while Hill makes his villains more than caricatures, he also makes clear that these aren’t people to sympathize or empathize with. Unlike some modern day publications that inadvertently humanized the like of Richard Spencer or Milo Yiannopoulos, American Carnage never loses sight that these people are violent racists hoping to oppress and terrorize minorities. It’s a stirring and chilling comic, one that continues where it’s first strong issue left off. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AQUAMAN #43

Out of the wreckage of “Drowned Earth” comes a story that seeks to take Aquaman further out of his comfort zone, but not in a way that necessarily takes him out of his element. Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Robson Rocha seem to be more focused on expanding the role that water itself plays in Aquaman’s mythos, essentially making the power he holds more of a character than in times past. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #61

One of the hallmarks of Tom King’s Batman run is the way he connects issues to one another even over long spans of time, picking up threads from previous arcs and weaving them into the current arc with ease to create a tapestry of a tale and Batman #61 does just that. The issue revisits a character we first met in Batman #38 — Matthew, the boy who wants to be Bruce Wayne and while the idea of Matthew, or rather “Master Bruce” is an interesting one that’s elegantly laid out in #61, the cold truth is that King waited far too long to bring him back. What should have been a striking reveal or the sharp reignition of a slow burn instead falls brutally short. King’s told this story nearly thirty issues before and, by bringing it back here only serves to stall any forward motion the book should have had — something that feels awfully dangerous in the first chapter of a new arc. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN KINGS OF FEAR #5

In the penultimate issue of this six-issue mini-series, we find Bruce Wayne broken down having the equivalency of a Batman existential crisis. Scarecrow aids in helping Batman realize that’s he’s his own worst enemy and the pages that follow are a superhero version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ something very fitting for the season. Though the dialogue seems rather cut-and-dried, the premise of the mini-series is still intriguing enough to provide an alternate look at the Caped Crusader. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #6

The “Copycats” arc that kicked off this series finally draws to a close, and it sticks just enough of a landing overall. The conflict between Selina and the Creel family reaches somewhat of a conclusion, in a way that will hopefully put Selina into some much more interesting situations as things continue. Even if the narrative doesn’t always pack a huge punch, the final few pages, and Jones’ stunning art throughout, absolutely leave you wanting more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

COVER #4

Cover feels like Brian Bendis’s love story to the comic industry….while also being an okay spy story. David Mack’s art (with a cameo by Michael Oeming) remains the highlight of the series – his gorgeous watercolors make even a six page conversation look absolutely breathtaking. And while I feel that some of Cover is a bit too “inside baseball” for some, I think that folks who want to know how “the sausage is made” when it comes to comics will like Cover a lot. Also, there’s a very touching four page tribute to Stan Lee at the end of this issue that had a very poignant anecdote about Lee and his thoughts about the Marvel movies. Honestly, the Lee tribute is ‘can’t miss,’ but the rest of the comic is pretty good, too. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #12

I’ve been reviewing Damage for 12 issues now and just about every time I’ve written something about the book I’ve said that it’s at its best when the story focuses on its main character and his revenge on the military. It’s at its absolute worst when trying to shoehorn in more popular characters for Damage to fight. This issue falls into the latter category as Damage takes on the entire Justice League, seemingly for no other reason than to write about Superman and remind us all that Damage desperately wants to be a hero. This is boring action at its best, though the ending is a bit better than expected. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #1

The first issue stomps on the gas and never lets up, doing a ton of world-building and exposition without ever feeling like things have slowed to a crawl so that characters can explain stuff at you. Freedom Fighters #1 is a near-perfect first issue, featuring exciting visuals and some clever, thoughtful world-building that leaves you wanting more. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #56

If you follow comics at all, you’re probably aware of something called Comicsgate and if you follow Harley Quinn you that the character — and the book — aren’t one to turn away from a ridiculous fight. That’s right, Harley and Comicsgate — I mean, “Pettergate” — collide in #56 and it’s some of the most brilliant satire you’ll read. Guest writer Mark Russell does an incredible job of taking a story about Harley needing to rehome a whole bunch of cats and turning it into sharp, clever commentary on the mysoginistic, anti-diversity attitudes of the Comicsgate movement. Sure, the conceit is a little thin. It’s not like Russell is trying to be vague here. But the story is an absolute delight and paired with Mirka Andolfo’s lovely art that is absolutely chock full of clever anti-Comicsgate Easter Eggs, you’ve got what might be one of the best, most self and socially aware books to come out not only in 2018 but in a very long time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #14

Thanagar can be a tricky beast, but thankfully Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV seem more than up to the challenge. The Totality itself is a mystery that is hard to wrap your head around, but luckily the mystery on Thanagar Prime is not as confusing, though compelling enough to keep you primed for what comes next. Kendra, John, and Stewart present a unique combination of personalties, and while some interactions are unexpected, they aren’t unwelcome. Visually the book is solid throughout, and Stephen Segovia’s Hawkwoman is stellar to boot. If the writing team can continue to keep these characters and their mythology from becoming too unwieldy, fans are in for a treat. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCIFER #3

Who looks out for the devil when he’s suffering from depression? Lucifer’s not a title that will ever be marketable to a massive demographic and that’s fine. The book knows what its purpose is and it executes it well. Dan Watters’ Lucifer continues to be an astonishingly dense read that isn’t for the faint of heart. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHTWING #55

Six issues into this particular story arc, Scarecrow finally launches his attacked on Bludhaven in this issue and to be frank, the payoff wasn’t worth the buildup of the previous five issues. While the Ric Grayson is still interesting enough, this “Nightwings” scenario is running stagnant. An intriguing idea at first, the group of Nightwings haven’t done much, if anything, to keep my attention held. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

PEARL #5

The narrative of Pearl is genuinely outstanding, weaving in authentically intimate character moments with larger plot threads. Those dynamics and character interactions are what really help make this issue shine, with some moments that will hopefully make you chuckle, or at least crack a smile, even through all of the drama. As always, Gaydos’ art ties everything together, although some panels pop a bit more than others. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU #96

Scooby Doo solves construction fraud and intellectual property theft in the latest issue of Scooby Doo, Where Are You? While both mysteries are pretty standard fare (a vampire is scaring away customers, a ghost is stealing technology from a technology fair!), I appreciated that the explanations for the hauntings weren’t phoned in. Of course, I’m not sure if kids will really appreciate that a general contractor decided to sabotage his own project because he wasn’t meeting contractual deadlines, but maybe this will show kids that faux-hauntings are a poor way to get out of adult problems. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #25

Teen Titans is a pleasant surprise all around, but the daughter of Lobo shines brightest. That’s an odd sentence to write, and one I didn’t expect to write to be honest, but it’s difficult to read Teen Titans #25 and not come away with that impression. Djinn is the perfect pairing for Crush, and the friction of their outlooks unearth new layers for the character that go beyond the trail established by her father. Adam Glass’ conversations between the two also surpass those of typical stories of this type, revealing the positive side of humanity in a compelling way without becoming too saccharine. Robinson Rocha’s art is a perfect fit for this story and Crush in general, switching between destructive action and emotional beats on a dime, not to mention getting you to fall for a chain… literally. Teen Titans feels like it’s in a groove, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

Amazing Spider-Man #12 serves as a nice rundown of the history between Spider-Man and J Jonah Jameson….and also as a good reminder as to why their current understanding is a bit hard to fathom. Jameson has always been a complicated character, but he certainly has shown his homicidal side multiple times when it comes to Spider-Man. And while Nick Spencer does a decent job of showcasing Jameson’s shady past and his desire to “make good” with Spider-Man, you can’t help but step away from this issue wondering why Spider-Man would ever trust Jameson for an instant. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER VS DEADPOOL #3

Kibblesmith continues to craft a truly unique, but unbelievably effective, superhero crossover. The take on this issue’s foe is much more amusing than it needs to be, the action is the right mixture of kinetic and violent, and the dialogue is just as snappy as you’d expect. And through it all is a genuinely great debate about the ethics of being a superhero, which really proves why having Deadpool and T’Challa cross paths works so well. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

Coates is the perfect writer to take on Captain America in 2018, plain and simple. Unlike the previous run of the character’s main series, this new edition deals with the complications of heroism in our country with a profound sense of grace and purpose. There are so many underlying themes throughout even just this issue, but they’re handled so well and presented so clearly that there is never any mess or confusion, only a thrilling and engaging story. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CHAMPIONS ANNUAL #1

Champions continues to impress me more and more with each passing issue. This annual edition, which serves as a bridge between two different arcs, is easily one of the best issues of the entire series. The issue is all about Snowguard and her struggles with leaving home. It pulls from Native American heritage to deal with the issues surrounding culture, and what happens when you lose it. Equal parts entertaining and powerful, this issue is fantastic from start to finish. It’s also worth noting that Snowguard is quickly become one of the most interesting characters in Marvel’s extensive lineup, and I would be first in line to buy a solo series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #2

For the first time in months, the story of Old Man Logan actually feels like it has some purpose. The villains are sort of over the top, and the adventures of OML and Hawkeye are more punch-first than ever, but it seems to be circling back to the roots of the original OML story that we all fell in love with. It’s certainly taking a complicated route to get their, but Dead Man Logan might actually turn out to be something worth while. We’ll see. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEFENDERS BEST DEFENSE #1

The gang is finally all back together and the end result is a comic that’s enjoyable from start to finish. Though this one-shot features an ensemble of four A-list characters, each of the heroes get enough time in the spotlight and believe it or not, all four characters are written incredibly well. Featuring the mysticism of Doctor Strange, the power cosmic of Norrin Radd, the monarchical intrigue of Namor, and in-your-face smashing of the Incredible Hulk, Defenders: The Best Defense has everything you want in a comic book. To be frank, it’s a shame this story only gets this one-shot. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO #9

The entire run of this book has been chaotic, but Domino #9 leans a little too far in to the point of being somewhat incoherent. While it’s busy setting up what’s likely to be a conclusion next issue, too many places and plot points are stuffed together into a stew of a comic that doesn’t taste quite right. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

EXILES #11

Blink’s team faces their dark counterparts in the penultimate issue of Exiles. While Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez craft a fun and action-packed issue, it felt a bit rushed…which would make sense since the series is ending next month. It’s a shame, because this really felt like the first issue of Exiles that captured some of the spirit of the old series, in part because the comic started to build on older storylines instead of fanciful versions of the Marvel universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXTERMINATION #5

From the moment the cover was opened, Extermination #5 was a pedal to the metal thrill ride that didn’t let up once, not even for a second. Packed to the brim with action and brilliant pacing, this issue is the perfect end cap to the best X-family comic of the year. This book had it all — action, heartbreak, lessons learned, and jaw-dropping twists and frankly, it’s quite the high note for the House of Ideas to end their year on. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

ICEMAN #4

Iceman feels like it is trying to say something profound, but the series feel a little tired at this point. Iceman is all set for his big showdown with Mr. Sinister, but it doesn’t feel like there’s much momentum leading into it. Iceman was supposed to be one of Marvel’s canceled-too-soon, returned from the dead fan-favorite series, but at this point it seems like maybe it really has run its course. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFINITY WARS #6

And just like that, the primary Infinity Wars event is over. This massive, 50-page finale is a dense read as Duggan and Co. work to tie up every loose end. While the ending was a bit all too predictable, the creative team pulled some interesting strings with Adam Warlock and reintroduced a few new characters that are sure to make cosmic fans happy. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS FALLEN GUARDIAN #1

Amidst the inter-dimensional travel through the majority of the Infinity Wars event, there’s something particularly poignant about a few of the heroes gathered around a campfire to deal with the fallout on the events that just unfolded. Fallen Guardian takes a deep dive into the origin of one Guardian, giving readers a never-before-seen look into their background. Albeit a bit disappointing, the issue doesn’t include any Earth-shattering revelation despite the title and prior marketing. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

KILLMONGER #2

Killmonger #2 is every bit as brilliant as its debut issue. Having gotten a place on King’s team working for Kingpin himself, Killmonger’s journey continues this week with the team being given their biggest job yet. Killmonger, brimming with rage but lacking experience is definitely the loose cannon of the team — something that is a bit striking considering how put together and calculating he is at the end of his story but that’s the beauty of this book. We’re learning what made Killmonger the man he was and that issue does it brilliantly. By showing Killmonger as having a good idea while also being very much handicapped by his rage, Killmonger #2 gives readers the rare opportunity to see the character come together. We already know his motivations. Now we know pieces of the mechanics. But there’s something deeply humanizing about this issue as wel. Even as Killmonger works towards his brutal goal of killing Klaue, he also hesitates to kill a female target. He’s also shown to still have a human side, trying to somewhat befriend his teammates only to watch one die right before his eyes. It’s a complex, powerful, and beautiful issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #5

The Life of Captain Marvel has officially come to a close, and for the most part, it delivers. Sometimes it’s not the way we get to a particular point but the end goal itself that is important, and that’s especially the case here. The moments after one particular spoilery moment bear significant emotional weight, but the moment that gots us there kind of feels like it could’ve been executed better. Despite that, the issue overall works well, streamlining Carol’s origin and her family life into something that can be built upon in future stories with the character, and that was ultimately the goal of the series. This issue has some clunky moments, but if you’ve been following this story you will more than get your money’s worth from the conclusion, and the future for Captain Marvel looks as bright as ever. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MARVEL KNIGHTS 20TH #4

Marvel Knights finally answers how the world’s superheroes forgot who they were, although there’s still a bit of mystery lingering about whether there was someone behind their lost memories. This issue focuses primarily on T’Challa, lost in New York with no name or memories, but with his unyielding sense of honor intact. This is probably the best issue of Marvel Knights so far, capturing both the spirit of the original Marvel Knights line while creating something new in the process. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL SH ADVENTURES CAPTAIN MARVEL FROST GIANTS #1

It turns out the Avengers don’t have to be fighting crime to be entertaining, even making a game of Go Fish rather enjoyable. The best part about this series is just the unbridled fun it has with these amazing characters, and like most Disney fare you’ll find yourself laughing at the jokes regardless of age. Both stories are delightful in their own right, and the art in both cases is incredibly charming. This won’t be for everyone of course, but for those looking to have an enjoyable time with their faves you can’t do much better. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #12

Old Man Hawkeye neatly wraps up everything with its final issue, complete with a much awaited fight between a now blind Clint Barton and Bullseye. As established in multiple comics (including this one), Barton can’t really get by without Kate Bishop and this issue is no exception. In a lot of ways, Ethan Sacks really gave the Old Man Logan world life with this maxi-series, turning a grotesque world of horrors into something more tragic but also somehow more realistic. Sacks found a way to bridge the gap between the real Marvel Universe and the world of Old Man Logan while also distilling what makes Hawkeye so great and frustrating. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #5

Frank’s war against…well, basically everybody… is taken into new territory in this issue, and that might be all for the better. There are some genuinely great moments throughout, ranging from understated moments inside Frank’s head to fight scenes with a larger ensemble. The structure and pacing might have a little bit of a disorienting quality, but that helps viewers really tap into the conspiracy (or possibly truth) that Frank is fighting against, and makes this an overall compelling read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #16

This issue proves that Rowell and Anka are the perfect team to take on Runaways. Even with the current threat against the team looming larger, the issue does a pitch-perfect job of balancing everything, all along an adorable Christmas backdrop. There are some genuinely funny line, adorable character moments, and Anka’s art and character designs are just as delightful as ever. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SEASONS BEATINGS #1

A trio of tales find their ways into this year’s Marvel holiday special and they’re each heartwarming as the last. Sure, Deadpool’s meta dialogue gets a bit tiresome in large amounts but at least in this issue, the Merc with a Mouth learns himself a lesson by the time the issue is done. For as little as these tales have to do with the main continuation of the Marvel timeline, they each pack their own punch with a Christmas-time theme. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHURI #3

Shuri is a weird comic, plain and simple. Not to say that’s necessarily a bad thing, though. It’s got great characters, engaging dialogue, and pulls some of the most interesting parts of Wakandan history. However, in its quest to introduce a galactic element to the story, a lot of the details are lost in the shuffle. Things become increasingly hard to follow as the issue goes on, leading to a climax that’s more confusing than enjoyable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #4

SPIDER-GEDDON #5

The conclusion of the Spider-Geddon event, Spider-Geddon #5 is wild. After sacrificing Scarlet Spider last issue it would seem like Doctor Otto Octavius is just as much a villain in this stories as The Inheritors but you’d be wrong. In fact, everything you expected about this finale issue needs to be abandoned for the thrill ride that is the final showdown between the Spider folk and the Inheritors. While there is still a lot of talking, the Spiders finally manage to come together along with some pretty impressive and surprising help to carry out a plan so crazy it will either work brilliantly or fail spectacularly. Fast-paced, surpisingly nuanced for a book so full of insane action, Spider-Geddon #5 may not be perfect and may wrap things up in too-tidy of a bow, but it’s a ton of fun that you won’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #25

The final issue of this Darth Vader series depicted the Sith Lord having to confront his past and his complicated journey, from leaving Tatooine behind to embrace his inner darkness. When faced with his greatest victories and most devastating defeats, Vader learns an undeniable truth about himself, which motivates the journey seen in the original trilogy of films. This final chapter in the series is arguably its best, as it was creepy, action-packed, and enriching in regards to the mysterious mythology surrounding Vader. Much like many other entries in various corners of Star Wars lore, readers saw how the Force extended both backwards and forwards in time, with the issue displaying moments from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace while also teasing similarities between Vader and his grandson Kylo Ren using dialogue from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. For a series that has had its ups and downs over the course of two dozen issues, Darth Vader goes out with a home run installment that is a must-read for any fan of Vader or the Star Wars saga as a whole. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS SOLO ADAPTATION #3

With the required introductions out of the way, the series finally digs into the meat of the storyline by depicting the strengths of Solo: A Star Wars Story, namely the chemistry between Han, Lando, and Qi’ra. Under orders from Dryden Vos, the trio come together in hopes of appeasing Crimson Dawn, trading verbal barbs with one another in multiple colorful locations. The first two issues of the series had to tackle the required elements of the storyline in a by-the-numbers fashion, with writer Robbie Thompson and artist Will Sliney letting their abilities truly shine, condensing the dialogue to the sharpest witticisms and depicting the exotic locales. Fans were also given a brief glimpse into Qi’ra’s history as a criminal, fleshing her character out in exciting and essential ways. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #8

This issue is everything a Thor comic should be — stunning, heartbreaking, inspirational, and hilarious, all at once. The visuals are a cosmic-colored masterpiece, with some pages that could and should take your breath away. All throughout, the God of Thunder and the various women that make him who he is, all get moments to shine. Plus, there is some genuinely lovely Thori content that is bound to put a smile on your face. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #6

The highlight of Uncanny X-Men #6 is easily Armor actually trying to talk to X-Man. It feels like the first moment when the young X-Men’s breaking away from heir mentors feels justified. The rest of the issue is largely forgettable and really exposes the villain problem of the story. Magneto and Apocalypse have done the “I am your new god” and “I am saving the Earth from itself” routine so many times that X-Man just feels like a less interesting tribute band. The return of Archangel subplot, likewise, feels overly familiar. Uncanny X-Men continues to feel like an overplayed greatest hits album. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WEAPON H #11

I’ve been a massive fan of Weapon H from the very beginning, and I don’t want to say that the book is starting to lose its way, but it is starting to feel like exactly that. The main character is still grounded in his family, and that keeps the story engaging, but the overall plot is becoming too mundane and typical. This book started as such a wonderfully weird departure from traditional Marvel fare and that’s what was so enticing about it. However, as it nears its conclusion, Weapon H is slowly becoming another forgettable “stop the rich bad guy from doing rich bad guy things” kind of series. I can only hope there’s something else to the finale. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #6

The West Coast Avengers are absolutely perfect. This is a series that wholeheartedly knows what is and embraces it in spades, making it a genuine delight for readers to process. This issue has sharks, emotional reunions, sass between supervillains, and a whole lot more for fans to enjoy. The art is also top-notch, particularly in the monochromatic scenes with Kate Bishop. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BETTY & VERONICA #1

With genuine vulnerability and honesty, Betty & Veronica #1 is an lovely portrait of female friendships. After some contentious experiences and a rivalry over one Archie Andrews, Betty and Veronica have forged their own bond of sisterhood and have even gone so far as to make a pact to go to the same college. However, what works incredibly well here is that readers are carefully introduced to the idea that despite their deep friendship and college pact, both Betty and Veronica have secrets that they are keeping, from their families and from one another. For Veronica, that means hiding the fact that she was rejected from the fancy, prestigious university her parents want her to go to. Meanwhile Betty is struggling with her own issues, issues that include her parents’ financial problems as well as her own emotions over her breakup with Reggie and, perhaps, unresolved feelings for Archie. It’s a nagging tension that Rotante manages to not only deliver on in the debut issue but keep just interesting enough that it sets up for a fitting cliffhanger as both Betty and Veronica realize they each hold information that could potentially be devastating for the other. Well-paced and carefully crafted, Betty & Veronica is an excellent start. The glimpse it offers into the friendship and inner lives of two of comics’ most iconic female characters is a welcome and intriguing one that feels long overdue in a world that all too frequently revolves Archie. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK BADGE #5

Groups of elite Boy Scouts, the Black Badges, are scattered on a remote island in harsh terrain, having to compete with one another for survival in a Lord of the Flies-esque scenario. While one group appears to be taking the lead, we learn there might be more groups like them out there that stands in the way of not only winning the competition, but also their survival. This issue felt so much like Lord of the Flies and The Hunger Games that the narrative even referenced these well-known properties, likely to address the inherent elephant in the room by even attempting to explore such a scenario of kids competing for survival. In that regard, readers who are familiar with those properties are sure to love this issue of Black Badge, while others might find it derivative. The issue was serviceable in how it sets up where the storyline might be going, forcing us to be patient to see where this arc is headed. As a single issue, it’s adequately entertaining, though it leaves us wanting more instead of delivering us a fulfilling installment in the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

CRIMSON LOTUS #2

This second issue doesn’t entirely strike the perfect balance between historical action and super creepy horror, but it certainly tries its best. For casual readers, it might be unclear exactly what Crimson Lotus is going for, but there’s enough intrigue here to keep reading. The art in particular is a major standout, making every page spark with energy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXORSISTERS #3

Exorsisters may still be somewhat stuck with the demonic posession of the week schtick that has been a little bit of a drag for the previous two issues, but this week’s issue takes the story into some dark, exciting places. After revealing that Cate’s mother sold her soul to the devil as well as that ther mother had made yet another questionable deal last issue we find out a little bit more of why that second, ill-considered deal was made. To be clear, the issue doesn’t really reveal anything more than there’s a terrible darkness that’s bad enough to destroy even major demons and literally makes angels fall from heaven at the end of the issue and the whole story is once again bogged down in backstory, but what the issue lacks in pacing it makes up for in intrigue. Cate’s story about her ex-boyfriend Buzz is genuinely interesting even if it only barely moves the story forward. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIREFLY #2

The second issue of Boom’s new Firefly series offers the first real hints at the war crimes that Mal and Zoe supposedly committed during the Unification War via flashbacks, but they remain just hints for now. The issue splits its time between those flashbacks and the present day, where the news that the bodyguards the Bethlehem pilgrims hired as war criminals affect the Serenity crew current job in surprising ways. Like most episodes of Firefly, all of this ends up putting a lot of pressure on the relationships between the members of that crew, which inevitably leads to more than one of them doing something noble but stupid that may only make the situation worse. In other words, it’s exactly the kind of story Firefly fans crave. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #9

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino know how to keep you on your seat. This issue essentially follows in the same pattern of Gideon Falls books of the past — the beginning starts almost painfully slow before it quickly erupts into a roller coaster of emotions through the closing pages. Without Lemire’s thrilling writing, Sorrention’s artwork continues to be picture-perfect for a horror title — you could practically read this issue without any of the lettering and still feel a palpable tension exude through. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARDCORE #1

Hardcore is a comic book about an experimental government defense program that allows special agents to hijack a target’s body. It’s the premise of a half-baked action movie with the dialogue to match. Every character is a macho badass except for the main character, who is a macho badass with a heart of gold. The art leans into this notion by going hard in the direction of realism. Basically, if you’re a fan of action movies that take clever sci-fi concepts and do basically nothing with them concoct increasingly ridiculous action pieces, then Hardcore might be your jam. Otherwise, not so much. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JAMES BOND 007 #2

While James Bond 007 #2 doesn’t really improve per se over its debut issue, it does build nicely on the story and ultimately avoids the trap of relying on familiar Bond movie tropes. Instead, the issue finds an excellent balance between the comfortable pace and tone so familiar to fans while also weaving some new elements into the canon as well. Specifically, Greg Pak takes a longstanding fan theory that “James Bond” is itself a codename that gets passed to each new agent taking on the 007 distinction and sort of weaves that into the story, adapted though not in the sense that there’s multiple James Bond’s, but that the issue’s villain, Oddjob, is a legacy character. While the issue does have some low points, particularly in places where Bond doesn’t exactly appear to be the best at his job in surpring un-Bond-like fashion, the issue is very much exactly what you’d expect from an issue bearing the famous secret agent’s name. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

KLAUS AND CRYING SNOWMAN #1

Christmas time brings with many traditions, but one of the most delightful ones is a new story of Klaus, and that tradition is continued in stunning fashion once more with Klaus and the Crying Snowman. Grant Morrison balances the fantastical elements of Klaus and the other mythological beings with a very personal story about redemption between a father and son, and the combination works brilliantly. Artist Dan Mora brings this evocative fantasy to life all throughout the issue, delivering jaw-dropping battles on one page and heartfelt moments on the next, all perfectly in stride. This story might not greatly enhance the character of Klaus as a whole, but you’ll be hard-pressed not to fall in love with this magical world and the legend at the center of it. In short, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with a Klaus adventure. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

LIGHTSTEP #2

The first issue of Lightstep introduced readers to the beautiful January Lee, a princess from a world where the upper class lived artificially slowed lives while the common class seemingly lived and died over the course of a single day. Now in exile, Lee meets a “radio pirate” who seemingly has an obsession with ancient radio programs from Earth. This comic is both dense and slow, a killer combination. While the comic contains some interesting concepts, they don’t translate well into a comic, and it doesn’t help that Lee is a terribly boring protagonist. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #57

April is the star of this month’s Lumberjanes, but Mal is the heart of the story. Lumberjanes excels at taking a simple premise like walking in the woods, playing a board game, or searching for snacks, and expanding the scope beyond what you would expect over time. This story starts much in the same vein, but by issue’s end you don’t really see that progression until the final page. It’s an enjoyable issue though, resulting in more than a few laughs, but it seems the real adventure doesn’t start until next month. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #2

Middlewest remains a gorgeous comic with a surreal setting that borders on incoherent. On the one hand, it’s nice to see a comic that doesn’t try too hard to explain its setting – Middlewest is clearly a world of weirdness and magic, but also technology and a taste of the real world. However, there’s still so many questions left to be answered, and those questions can detract from the series. In a way, Middlewest reminds me of the early chapters of the first book of the Dark Tower – there’s a relatively straightforward plot, but it’s almost secondary to the strange world it’s set in. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #34

Beyond The Grid has taken the Power Rangers out of their comfort zone, and in doing so has expanded the horizons of what a Power Rangers story can be. That doesn’t come without hiccups mind you, but the positives more than outweighs the flaws. Marguerite Bennett has shown why it is so important to have a group of Rangers as opposed to one Ranger doing it on their own, and watching the Solar Ranger flourish as a result is immensely rewarding. Ranger Slayer is the real star of the show here though, and if you had any doubts as to why she’s leader material those should be put to rest. Someone Di Meo and Walter Baiamonte’s artwork is gorgeous throughout, though at times it is hard to discern where your eye is supposed to drift next on the bigger splash pages. Beyond the Grid is breaking new ground for Power Rangers, and we’re glad to be along for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTCAST #37

After a lengthy break from the series, Outcast returns by shedding light on Simon’s past. We learn how he met Sarah, how they had a son, and the tough decisions he made in hopes of protecting them, adding more tragedy to his character’s trajectory. Fans waiting for the series to return might have been disappointed that the story didn’t start driving forward, though there are others (like yours truly) who appreciated the pacing of the issue as it served as a refresher for this world while also delivering added details to a character who doesn’t always take the spotlight to help show another story that could exist within this world. While it’s far from being any sort of recap, this issue really helps get readers caught up in the world this story is unfolding in while also offering brief hints of what’s to come in the future. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

OUTPOST ZERO #5

Bordering on the line of being a teenage soap opera, there was one moment in this issue that struck a chord with me in particular. These people are trapped on a completely foreign planet and are literally in the process of being crushed to death — but they don’t waiver in the face of that. Though a single mystery has practically consumed the plot of the first four issues, things finally start coming to a head in this issue where moment begins to happen on the plot advancement front. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

OVER GARDEN WALL HOLLOW TOWN #4

Just when it felt like this series was starting to lose some steam, this issue provides some much-needed answers. Granted, it takes ten solid pages of arguing between two characters to even get to that reveal, but the reveal is hopefully satisfying enough to keep readers interested. The art is also a delight in this issue, with panels feeling dynamic and expressive in a much-needed way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #13

Rat Queens has struggled a bit with having a bit too much going on at once as of late. This story arc has been an improvement, but there is still enough going on that fans may have lost track of why, exactly, the Queens are fighting some kind of flesh demons. That said, it is still a very pretty looking fight thanks to Gieni’s artwork. The other half of the story is Dee’s ascendance into divinity, it comes to its climax when she finds a very important lost god. This may be “reads better as a trade” material, but it’s still another fun Rat Queens adventure so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUMBLE #10

Mysterious murders occur, which people automatically assume were carried out by Rathraq, forcing him to find out who was truly responsible for the deaths. With the help of Cogan, Rathraq pieces the clues together to find out who is truly responsible, with the issue teasing this is only the beginning of a perplexing conspiracy. Writer John Arcudi and artist David Rubin have seemingly dared one another to include as many fantastical details into this issue as possible, resulting in an overwhelming experience. Luckily, readers who stick with the complex narrative and dense artwork are given a fully-realized world and narrative in this issue, which feels like it’s setting the stage for an ambitious adventure. On its own, however, the issue feels exhausting, except to those who adore the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #16

The issue’s first story focuses on Kaz, who debuted earlier this year in Star Wars Resistance, having to enter a racing tournament to obtain data from a First Order informant. The narrative delivered action, excitement, and helped demonstrate Kaz’s abilities as a spy and as a pilot, making the experience as a reader feel both fun and important for the overall Star Wars saga. Fans are familiar with the exploits of characters like Luke Skywalker and Poe Dameron, with this story about Kaz helping expand the world of the Star Wars saga. The second story featured a bounty hunter in pursuit of the Millennium Falcon, leading to an encounter with Lando Calrissian ahead of the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Much like the first story, this adventure helped elaborate on familiar characters’ journeys, while also feeling fresh, reminding readers that the trajectories of our favorite characters weren’t limited to what we saw on screen. This story also featured a reference to a controversial plot point in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which reminds fans of Lucasfilm’s commitment to narrative beats that some would deem questionable. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPARROWHAWK #3

Sparrowhawk continues to be one of the most surreal but delightful worlds I get to inhabit every month, and this issue is no exception. The dynamics between the group are constantly shifting, and you never truly know which side to trust has Artemisia’s best interests at heart. The world itself is constantly surprising you, and the tug of war over Artemisia’s spirit and soul remains constantly compelling. It helps that this book looks like quite like nothing else on the stands, and if you give the world of Faerie a chance you might just fall in love with it too. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPAWN #292

One of the perks about having a long-running creator-owned comic series is that you don’t really have to rely on things like “action” or “excitement” to sell comics. If you want to open an issue with your hero broodily talking to a co-conspirator while a zombie gorilla eats corpses in the background, you can do that. And if you want to explain via narration that your brooding undead protagonist killed a bunch of vampire soldiers off-page because that’s apparently less important than a six page conversation with their vampire boss, you can do that too. My point is that Todd McFarlane has very specific ideas as to what he feels is relevant for Spawn’s success, and that 292 issues into the series, there’s probably no reason to complain or question him, because he’s going to keep doing it anyways. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

STEVEN UNIVERSE #23

Sometimes, you just need an entire comic devoted to the Crystal Gems taking care of a cat. This standalone story might be a bit simple, but it’s by and large a pretty adorable read, one that readers both young and young at heart will surely enjoy. Plus, this issue contains a surprising amount of sound advice about how to best take care of a feline friend. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT #89

Taking the structure of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and applying into to another franchise is hardly an original idea, but it’s executed quite well in Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles #89. The path that Splinter has been walking for the past several years – leading him away from his family and more down the path of his old enemy, the Shredder – makes him the perfect stand-in for old Ebenezer Scrooge. Shredder himself make an appearance in the role of Jacob Marley’s ghost, another perfect bit of casting, and members of the Pantheon stand-in for the Christmas ghosts. Each vignette is stellar, but the glimpse at the possible future is particularly chilling because it feels like such a believable and cool path for the series to go down that readers may feel bad for hoping it ends up that way. All in all, this is a real Christmas treat for Turtles fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WARNING #2

Warning is a comic made for military enthusiasts that doesn’t romanticize the life of a soldier or the collateral costs of war. Usually, war/sci-fi comics can’t help but make their protagonists look cool in the process, but Warning really makes its elite unit of alien fighting soldiers look…mostly sad. There’s almost a resigned air to Warning, as if Ed LaRoche wanted to show the very human costs of fighting an alien invasion. It’s an interesting take on a popular sci-fi story, one that doesn’t always work, but at least differentiates it from other series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #10

Although Witchblade feels a bit disjointed at times, I did appreciate how Caitlin Kittredge neatly tied together her heroine’s origin with current NGEN threat. It turns out that NGEN’s plan was to kill off every potential Witchblade host until it was left to bond with the company’s chosen host. Asher (from the first arc) put a stop to that by shooting Alex way back during the first issue and forcing her to bond with the Witchblade. Not only does this give the opening arc more perspective, it also helps tie together some loose plot threads and give NGEN more teeth than “generic evil corporation.” — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WITCHER OF FLESH & FLAME #1

Dark Horse’s new Witcher comic feels a lot like the Witcher games. That’s mostly meant as a compliment – the mood, the characters, even the general art style feels pulled out of Witcher 2 or Witcher 3. The comic also adapts the Witcher games decidedly male gaze – the first issue mostly revolves around Geralt checking on a friend’s daughter and getting a view of her in nothing but a thong. Who knew that the Continent was a medieval equivalent fantasy world in which no technology could be advanced by magic except for the creation of sexy undergarments? Anyways, if superfluous sexiness doesn’t pull you out of a story (and if you’re reading a Witcher comic, it likely won’t), you’ll enjoy this comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5