Comixology: Patton Oswalt, Comic Creators Blast Amazon’s Changes

Nearly eight years ago, Amazon purchased ComiXology, then one of the industry’s largest digital comics detailers. Almost a decade later, the conglomerate has merged the latter into its own website, a move that has already started yielding disastrous results. Earlier this month, Amazon began to phase out the Comixology reader while merging its entire library into the company’s regular website, even rebranding all things Comxiology as “Kindle Comics.”

As you might expect, comic creators are raging against the move. In most cases, some comics are simply unreadable through the Kindle app, software originally developed for prose and text-based stories. Introducing graphic novels into the mix, however, has given comic readers one big headache as they’re unable to zoom into panels, oftentimes resulting in double-page spreads being a simple small thumbnail—and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

I've received some very kind outreach from @Marvel and @DCComics after this whole @comixology mess. They both have wonderful digital platforms and if you like their comics you should definitely use them. BUT… — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 18, 2022

I have spent a small fortune on @comixology. The changes sound really poorly considered at best.



They sent n email today that updates will be forthcoming. I hope so, this is not at all what I purchased. — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) February 18, 2022

https://twitter.com/gregpak/status/1494684148660903941?s=20&t=tnyZTpmeCmch6jeekVPzlg

Comixology app has been ruined by that update 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tNnxeb2a0V — Adrian Corcoran (@Thordrian) February 17, 2022

Well. I genuinely don't know what to do about this Comixology thing. I transitioned to digital singles long ago for a LOT of reasons.



And now…I'm guess I'm just not buying comics anymore?



And that's not really ok for me since this is literally what I do for a living. But…? pic.twitter.com/eda1B2zNu7 — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) February 18, 2022

Love this extremely new broken comixology thing where when I put the full title of the comic I worked on for Comixology Originals into the search bar, and it doesn't even exist anymore. — sally cantirino (@sally_cantirino) February 18, 2022

Went through the Buy page on my site and deleted every direct comiXology link because they no longer work. I don't have time to go through over a hundred Patreon posts and replace them there though. https://t.co/Tqlvmu4Ip9 — Jim Zub 🎲 (@JimZub) February 19, 2022

For anyone having problems with the new Comixology app, remember that local comic shops full of wonderful books still exist, and we’d love to see you! pic.twitter.com/w4xYfPihxt — Jeff Smith (@TheComicHunter) February 18, 2022

