Comixology: Patton Oswalt, Comic Creators Blast Amazon’s Changes

Nearly eight years ago, Amazon purchased ComiXology, then one of the industry’s largest digital comics detailers. Almost a decade later, the conglomerate has merged the latter into its own website, a move that has already started yielding disastrous results. Earlier this month, Amazon began to phase out the Comixology reader while merging its entire library into the company’s regular website, even rebranding all things Comxiology as “Kindle Comics.”
As you might expect, comic creators are raging against the move. In most cases, some comics are simply unreadable through the Kindle app, software originally developed for prose and text-based stories. Introducing graphic novels into the mix, however, has given comic readers one big headache as they’re unable to zoom into panels, oftentimes resulting in double-page spreads being a simple small thumbnail—and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see what the likes of Patton Oswalt and some A-list comic creators are saying about the switch.
Patton Knows
Poorly Considered at Best
We Need the Buttons
Massacred
Well…
No More Comixology Originals
Broken Links
LCS!
*****
Cover photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image