New Comic Book Day Bumped a Day Early at Participating Comic Book Shops

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting nearly every aspect of everyday life, and comic book shops and other non-essential businesses are beginning to feel that pretty significantly. To help make things a little easier on retailers, Diamond Comic Distributors has allowed shops to go ahead and sell this week’s new products immediately. In a statement sent to Diamond’s customers, the company confirmed that new comics and other items can be sold a day early, as opposed to waiting for Wednesday, March 18th. The change is expected to be in effect for only this week, with the distribution schedule seemingly returning to normal for books coming out on March 25th.

“Please be advised that – to give you the best possible opportunity to realize sales before your local quarantine policies compel you to curtail your hours or close down – all product on sale March 18 may be sold immediately upon receipt,” the statement from Diamond reads. “Please note that this exception is in effect for this week only.”

The company will also be suspending its “Secret Shopper” program – which penalizes and often fines stores that sell products early – for the next four weeks.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that stores are instantly equipped to sell you your books today, as many stores spend Tuesday pulling and sorting their stock for Wednesday’s New Comic Day. If you’re hoping to head out – or use some form of curbside pickup or online ordering – it might be worth contacting your local store first.

This week’s New Comic Day includes quite a few noteworthy titles, including Outlawed #1 and Robin 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular. Scroll down below for a full list of this week’s new comics.

What do you think of Diamond moving New Comic Book Day a day early? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!