Fan-Favorite Ghost Rider Return Reveal by Marvel

As Ben Percy and Cory Smith continue to tell the tale of Johnny Blaze in Marvel's ongoing Ghost Rider series, another title is launching featuring a different iteration of the character. Come March, the Spirit of Vengeance will once again stalk the stars all thanks to a new Cosmic Ghost Rider series from Stephanie Phillips and Juann Cabal.

Now that Marvel's list of solicitations has been release for the month of March, the House of Ideas has confirmed the character's return. Frank Castle from a different timeline, the now-retired Cosmic Ghost Rider will soon face a version of himself on a rampage across the cosmos.

"I love the humor and absurdity of Cosmic Ghost Rider, and because he's a newer character I feel like there's lots of potential space (pun intended) to push him in new directions," Phillips previously told Polygon of the new series. "I'm excited to play with Marvel's cosmic characters and write something that feels really new for me and for Frank Castle as well."

Created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, Cosmic Ghost Rider debuted in 2018's Thanos maxi-series. After becoming an instant fan-favorite, the character appeared in his own mini-series while cameoing in Cates' Guardians of the Galaxy series as well.

Marvel's full solicitation for the issue can be found below.

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by NICK ROCHE

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VENGEANCE REAWAKENED!

In a far-flung corner of deep space, Frank Castle has eked out a quiet existence, his days as Cosmic Ghost Rider finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake and his name is…Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank's peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet – himself! Be there for the start of a sprawling space adventure with shocking twists and turns in the saga of Cosmic Ghost Rider!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99