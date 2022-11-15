Fan-Favorite Ghost Rider Returns in New Marvel Series

There have been many different iterations of a Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe, but one of the more recent additions is making a comeback in a new ongoing series. Polygon announced Cosmic Ghost Rider, a new series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and artist Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy), which features Frank Castle's twisted Spirit of Vengeance from an alternate timeline that has not only the powers of a Ghost Rider, but also the Power Cosmic. This Frank Castle made a deal with Mephisto in order to get payback on Thanos, turning him into a Ghost Rider. He later teamed up with Galactus and became a herald, which is where the Silver Surfer-like abilities come from.

"I love the humor and absurdity of Cosmic Ghost Rider, and because he's a newer character I feel like there's lots of potential space (pun intended) to push him in new directions," Phillips told Polygon via email. "I'm excited to play with Marvel's cosmic characters and write something that feels really new for me and for Frank Castle as well."

"VENGEANCE REAWAKENED!" Marvel's description of the first issue begins. "In a far-flung corner of deep space, Frank Castle has eked out a quiet existence, his days as Cosmic Ghost Rider finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake and his name is… Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank's peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet — himself! Be there for the start of a sprawling space adventure with shocking twists and turns in the saga of Cosmic Ghost Rider!"

"Working on Cosmic Ghost Rider means blending absurdity and realism in ways that I don't think my previous work has allowed me to do," Phillips said. Cosmic Ghost Rider, along with the upcoming Rogue & Gambit series, will mark Phillips' debut at Marvel comics. "I also love the chance to explore Marvel's cosmic side and push Frank Castle in ways we haven't yet seen."

Who Is Marvel's Cosmic Ghost Rider?

Cosmic Ghost Rider was created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, and debuted during the duo's time on Marvel's Thanos series. The popular "Thanos Wins" story arc introduced Cosmic Ghost Rider, a version of the Spirit of Vengeance that also had the Power Cosmic associated with Galactus heralds like Silver Surfer. At the time Cosmic Ghost Rider's identity was a secret, with fan speculation pointing to Deadpool since Cosmic Ghost Rider had the same brand of humor as the Merc With a Mouth.

Cates and Shaw eventually told Cosmic Ghost Rider's origin story, showing The Punisher's transformation into the Cosmic Spirit of Vengeance. Cosmic Ghost Rider starred in several spinoff limited series, but this will be his first ongoing adventure.

You can find the first look at Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 below. The issue goes on sale in March 2023.