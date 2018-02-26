Marvel Launching Cosmic Ghost Rider Series

Get ready to take a ride to the stars with Ghost Rider.

Marvel Comics has announced plans for a solo limited series featuring Cosmic Ghost Rider, aka the Punisher after being possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance and given the Power Cosmic as a herald of Galactus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cosmic Ghost Rider was introduced as a supporting character in the Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw run of Thanos. His identity was at first a mystery but was revealed in the most recent issue of Thanos as Frank Castle.

The preview to Thanos #16 reveals how Frank Castle became the Ghost Rider. It shows that the Punisher was one of the heroes fighting Thanos during Earth’s last stand. Thanos won, and when Castle fell he reached out to make sure he died with his gun in his hand and thought, “I would give anything to punish that purple sonofabitch.”

Mephisto was ready and waiting with a Faustian bargain in mind for Frank. The preview cuts off there, but it seems likely that this bargain involved giving the Punisher the power of the Ghost Rider, probably in exchange for Frank’s soul.

The preview also notes that Frank Castle makes three deals with three different devils. Mephisto would be the first. His later deal with Galactus to become a herald would be the second. Finally giving up and deciding to serve Thanos would be the third.

Marvel will also reveal the full history of Thanos in the upcoming Thanos Annual. Thanos’s history will be narrated by Cosmic Ghost Rider as he reveals the darkest untold stories of Thanos’ misdeeds as seen through the lens of Ghost Rider’s dreaded penance stare, which Thanos underwent for fun.

The Cosmic Ghost Rider miniseries will launch in the summer. Thanos #16, revealing the Cosmic Ghost Rider’s full origin story, goes on sale February 28th.

THANOS #16

DONNY CATES (w) • GEOFF SHAW (a/C)

THANOS WINS Part 4

• The secret origins of King Thanos’ right-hand man, the cosmic spirit of vengeance, Ghost Rider!

• Just who IS this madman and how did he become allies with the most evil man in the Universe?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Source: Newsarama