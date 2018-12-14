Cosmic Ghost Rider is Destroying Marvel’s History

Cosmic Ghost Rider is destroying the Marvel Universe as you know it.

Who gave the Fantastic Four their Powers? Who brought the amazing Spider-Man back after ‘Spider-Man No More’? Who found Captain America on ice before the Avengers? Who saved Jean Grey from Dark Phoenix?

The answer, apparently, is Cosmic Ghost Rider. Comedian and The League star Paul Scheer is re-teaming with Far Cry writer Nick Giovannetti (Deadpool Bi-Annual, Guardians Team-Up) to destroy the Marvel Universe in Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys the Marvel History, a new limited series kicking off in March.

The announcement teases that Cosmic Ghost Rider will find himself stuck in the past. With nothing better to do, Cosmic Ghost Rider sets about rewriting the origins of the Marvel Universe.

Cosmic Ghost Rider debuted in Thanos #13, the first part of the “Thanos Wins” story arc. He was later revealed as Frank Castle, the Punisher from a timeline where Thanos finally defeated the Avengers and all of Earth’s other heroes. He killed everyone on Earth, including the Punisher, but Frank was so full of vengeance that he made a deal with Mephisto to return to Earth as the new Ghost Rider.

The catch was that there were no wicked left on Earth to punish. There was no one left on Earth at all. Now functionally immortal, Frank wandered the earth for centuries and lost his mind before Galactus showed up and agreed to make Frank his new herald. Imbued with the Power Cosmic, Frank Castle then became the Cosmic Ghost Rider.

He and Galactus set off on a mission to kill Thanos, but the planet-eater was defeated. Frank agreed to become Thanos’ deadly henchman, scouring the universe for anyone left to kill. He was later killed during a fight between Thanos and his younger self and welcomed into Valhalla, where he was bored out of his mind. Odin allowed Frank to return to the world of the living, where he attempted to raise Thanos as his own child in the hopes that he’d grow up to be a better person. It didn’t work out that way.

COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #1 (of 6)

Written by PAUL SCHEER and NICK GIOVANNETTI

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

On Sale 3/6/18