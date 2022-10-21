Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Hulk, Black Adam, and Spawn

Finally, some long-speculated rumors have been confirmed! A plethora of first appearances fill this week's Top Ten. While the list is quite the shade of green, the rare newsstand edition of Spawn #1 makes its first Top 10 appearance, along with a few key Star Wars titles, an indie fan-favorite variant, and the first fall in weeks for Deadpool and Wolverine. Read on to encounter this week's incredibly informative Top Ten!

NOTE: POTENTIAL SHE-HULK FINALE SPOILERS AHEAD!

#10: HULK #1 – ED MCGUINNESS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2008 | Red Hulk remains on our lists after rumors that Harrison Ford could replace the late, great William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, the leader of the Thunderbolts and Red Hulk. As recently reported, Ford is set to join the MCU, stepping into the massive shoes left behind by William Hurt. Fans are ecstatic at the casting, as they feel Ford could essentially play himself on the screen and knock it out of the park. Only time will tell, but that hasn't stopped fans from grabbing up the first appearance of Red Hulk with a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $74.

#9: SPAWN #1 – NEWSSTAND | IMAGE | 1992 | As frequently noted, Spawn is one of the most beloved modern comic characters. Driven by nostalgia and McFarlane's army of die-hard fans, his first appearance remains the BEST and most consistent aftermarket seller, year after year. McFarlane teased "big news" going into NYCC and dropped that Joker's Scott Silver, Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman, and scribe Matt Mixon are teaming up for the Blumhouse Spawn feature. Also, with McFarlane's signing at CGC on the horizon, many are looking to acquire last-minute books to submit. That extends to the much rarer newsstand edition of this flagstone book, seeing high sales it hasn't for quite some time. We tracked it at a high sale of $950 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $134.

#8: STAR WARS #6 | MARVEL | 2015 | This book jumped from our runner's list last week and onto our Top Ten this week. Fans have been loving this Dr. Aphra run, especially with the addition of Sana Starros, or as most know her, Sana Solo. Naturally, collectors have been vying to pick up her first appearance in this book, aiming to secure this key as they learn more and love more about the character. Marvel is focusing on Solo, using the Dr. Aphra title to develop lore behind the character that fans can get behind. We tracked it at a high sale of $17 for an NM raw copy with an NM FMV of $12.

#7: WORLD WAR HULK #5 | MARVEL | 2008 | World War Hulk is an EPIC storyline that graced comic fans in 2008. With hints of the story appearing in Thor: Ragnarok and more being introduced in She-Hulk, fans couldn't help but theorize it was just a matter of time before we glimpsed Skaar. Skaar, the son of Hulk, who first had a cameo in the main 616 continuity in this book (albeit in 1 panel as an adult on the last page, no less), is a fan-favorite character and a driver of the greater Hulk lexicon. Seeing as the MCU takes place in universe 616, collectors have been eager to acquire the first visage of Skaar in the main timeline, hoping that it translates to the big screen after his appearance in the She-Hulk finale. We tracked it at a high sale of $316 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $47.

#6: WOLVERINE #88 – DIRECT – DELUXE EDITION | MARVEL | 1984 | The embers remain after the absolute tear this book went on in prior weeks. The internet was ON FIRE upon the announcement of Deadpool 3 and the inclusion and return of Hugh Jack's Wolverine. This news makes sense following D23, as it would have overshadowed the entire event. While Deadpool and Wolverine's key books are seeing brisk sales, this issue received immense attention and continues to do so. We tracked it at a high sale of $547 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $76.

#5: SKAAR: SON OF HULK #1 | MARVEL | 2008 | As previously mentioned, Skaar is now in the MCU! After his first cameo in universe 616, this book features his first FULL appearance, first cover(s), and his own ongoing title. Issue #1 follows a young Skaar before he reaches adulthood on the final page, later picking up steam as a full-fledged Hulk in subsequent issues. Skaar has the potential to rock the MCU in the future (pending an overhaul in his "softer" aesthetic). Yet, some fans wonder if we will receive the comic version of Skaar as seen in this issue or focus on this tamer one, as seen in his recent She-Hulk appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $340 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $26.

#4: DARK RIDE #1 – TOM WHALEN – THANK YOU (1 PER STORE) | IMAGE | 2022 | Falling just a couple of spots from last week, this recently debuted book is still seeing some strong sales! Tom Whalen delivers the one-per-store Disney-esque cover, which quickly picked up in popularity. So far, the first issue of this series has received multiple positive reviews and favorable reception from the horror comic community. Image continues to see success with that demographic of a fan, a group that knows what they like and makes it known in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for an NM raw copy with an NM FMV of $66.

#3: DC COMICS PRESENTS #49 | DC | 1982 | None other than Black Adam, the Rock himself, is leveraging his massive brawn to secure Henry Cavill's return as the Man of Steel in the DCEU. Not only that but an epic match-up between the two. Or three, that is. After the success of Shazam and being the natural foe to take on Black Adam, the DCEU has some choices to make. The fans are clamoring for them to double down, re-introducing Cavill's Superman and having him team up with Shazam to take on Black Adam, much like they did in this book. With the Rock's encouraging words, fans feel strongly enough to pick up some copies in force! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.6 and a raw NM FMV of $104.

#2: STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC ISSUE #1 – ARIO ANINDITO | MARVEL | 2022 | Phase II of the High Republic is here, with a plethora of first appearances to boot. Fans have enjoyed this series for a while and eagerly awaited the next iteration. Well, it's here, and the aftermarket is booming! Star Wars fans sure do love some first appearances, and this book features 5 of them; Vildar Mac, Matthea Cathley, Tey Sirrek, Sunshine, and Tarna Miak. Collectors love the new Jedi (Mac) and can't wait to see where their story goes. We tracked it at a high sale of $10 for an NM raw.

#1: WHAT IF? PLANET HULK #1 | MARVEL | 2007 | As seen in Disney+'s She-Hulk, Bruce Banner/Hulk was on his way back to the planet of a Sakaar to tie up "loose ends." One of those loose ends had fans speculating about his potential offspring left behind, specifically Skaar, who makes his first appearance in this issue, appearing in two unnamed panels as an adult and referring to Hulk's Paramore Caiera as "mother." All that speculation paid off as Skaar did make his first appearance in the MCU via the She-Hulk finale. What role he will play in the future is anyone's guess. Still, fans are incredibly excited as Hulk is routinely criticized as underused in the wider MCU, with many fantastic stories to pull from to remedy that, this being one of them. We tracked it at a high sale of $795 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $79.

