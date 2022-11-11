Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales

Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!

#1: WONDER MAN #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1986 | Amongst all the Wonder Man spec, another first issue (this one from 1986) makes it to the top 10! We tracked 14 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 260%, with a high sale of $60 for a raw copy. FMV for a raw NM copy is $38.

#2: WEST COAST AVENGERS #45 | MARVEL | 1989 | It was recently announced that Paul Bettany will make his highly-anticipated return to the MCU in a Disney+ show, Vision Quest! That's all we know so far, but it is enough to bring back the heat to WhiteVision'ss first appearance. We tracked 28 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 108%, with a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.8 copy. FMV for a raw NM copy is $55.

#3: DEADPOOL #1 – KEN LASHLEY – THE HAUL – NOTORIOUS B.I.G. | MARVEL | 2022 | If you ever sought the first appearance of Notorious B.I.G. in a Marvel comic, this is it. This store exclusive went for double the retail value when it hit the third-party markets. So throw your hands in the air if you're a true collector! We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a raw copy with a current FMV for a raw NM copy at $69.

#4: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | With a 1.7 million print run, SPAWN #1 has consistently remained one of the best-selling comic books. As the deadline forMcFarlane'ss CGC Signature event draws nearer, collectors are trying to buy up as many copies and get in those last-minute submissions! We tracked it at a high sale of $246 for a CGC 9.8 copy, and FMV for a raw NM copy is $29.

#5: WONDER MAN #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1991 | Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has officially been cast as Wonder Man and is moving production forward. New reports always reignite interest in a book. Also, rumor is that Bob Odenkirk is being sought for an undisclosed role. "Better call" your LCS for a copy because we tracked it at a high sale of $103 for a CGC 9.8 copy, and FMV for a raw NM copy is $8.

#6: MARVEL PREMIERE #47 | MARVEL | 1979 | Two weeks ago, we saw Scott Lang (AKA Ant-Man, AKA Spider-Man) return in the debut of the Quantumania trailer. The hype hasn't stopped as collectors continue to nab copies of Scott and CassieLang'ss first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $504 for a CGC 9.6 copy. FMV for a raw NM copy is $166.

#7: MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 – BILL SIENKIEWICZ (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | What do you get when you put together a legendary artist and a legendary character? A retailer incentive masterpiece with high collectibility. This may not be a key book, but it has a key to many collector's wallets. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw copy. However, FMV for a raw NM still sits at $20.

#8: ASTONISHING X-MEN #6 | MARVEL | 2004 | Secret Invasion is not so secret! The official Tenor account released several GIFs, teasing the new series. One of those GIFs was of Emilia Clarke, tagged" "#Abigail-Bran." If you own one of these books, be ready for the flood of speculators ready to take her first appearance off your hands! We tracked it at a high sale of $241 for a CGC 9.8 copy. A raw NM copy has an FMV of $32.

#9: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | Many comic collectors believe we are in a period of "market correction." Whatever you may believe, values have seen some declines in the past couple of months. This is a ripe opportunity to chase grails, with Miles Morales's first appearance at the top of many collectors" lists. We tracked it at a high sale of $2,050 for a CGC 9.8 copy. FMV for a raw NM copy is $530.

#10: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #5 – EM GIST (1:50) | MARVEL | 2022 | When Calican shot Fennec Shand, no one expected her to return, let alone in such a prominent role in THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. In this issue, she makes her first comic appearance (interior, as she first appeared on the cover of Doctor Aphra #21 1:25 variant). We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a raw copy with a current NM FMV at $62.

