Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Returning for Vision Spinoff, Writer's Room Details Revealed

Yesterday came word that Marvel Studios was developing a new Disney+ series titled Vision Quest, a new show focusing on Paul Bettany's hero and his place in the MCU. Variety now brings word confirming work on the series, revealed to be assembling a writer's room next week. According to the trade Paul Bettany will reprise his role once again for the series which has WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer attached to lead the writer's room. No word on who else will be a part of that group of writer's has been confirmed yet.

Plot details on the series are also unclear but the trade reports that "it is believed" the show will focus on the White Vision seen at the end of WandaVision. The new version of Paul Bettany's character flew away to parts unknown at the end of the hit series, his fate and whereabouts a mystery until now. As fans have pointed out, Vision Quest has previously been a title within the West Coast Avengers comic book series, but the series could very well be going its on route. In the same way that the WandaVision series was a play on words, Vision Quest may not only refer to the Native American rite of passage but also the actual hunt for Vision himself.

"It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together," Paul Bettany previously told Deadline about WandaVision's ending. "We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies. But you never know with Marvel, whether you're done, or not. So I don't want to call it the end yet."

WandaVision's final episodes saw Paul Bettany playing his character in two different forms, both the imagined version created by Wanda from her memories of her fellow avenger but also the all-new White Vision reassembled from the pieces of Vision by S.W.O.R.D. They shared a scene where White VIsion was confronted by the The Ship of Theseus logic puzzle, making him wonder if he really is the Vision and what it even means to be The Vision. In large part this conversation seems to clearly sets up the potential for the Vision Quest TV series in a big way. The series is the second spinoff of WandaVision to be put in development with Agatha: Coven of Chaos also in the works at Marvel Studios.

