Creed Comic Book Series Announced by BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios has announced an official Creed comic book series after securing the license from MGM. The publisher confirmed the news in a press release, revealing they're working with Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, and Chartoff-Winkler, for a four-issue series set 10 years after Creed III. Star of the franchise, and director of the most recent movie, Jordan collaborated with co-writers LaToya Morgan (Dark Blood, AMC's Walking Dead) and Jai Jamison (Superman & Lois) on the series which features acclaimed artist Wilton Santos (Break Out) and colorist DJ Chavis (Lunar Room) on artistic duties. The series will be released this June.

"I couldn't say no at the opportunity to dive deeper into Adonis' story-the story of the Creed dynasty," LaToya Morgan said in a statement. "As a super fan of the Rocky and Creed franchises, this is a dream come true! I'm so excited for fellow fans to dive into this comic book goodness." Jai Jamison adds, "It's been the opportunity of a lifetime to play in the sandbox with such an iconic franchise filled with incredible and complex characters. The art I've seen from Wilton has blown my mind. And to top it all off, I get to collaborate with my longtime friend and mentor, LaToya. I can't wait for people to see what we got planned."

The new series is described as follows: "The CREED comic book series begins ten years after the events of Creed III. Adonis Creed is out of the ring but not out of the game as he trains – along with his manager-wife Bianca – the next champion-his daughter Amara, now an amateur boxer. But with Adonis and Bianca reluctant to pit their daughter against more dangerous opponents, Amara feels like her career is at a standstill, and she's hungry for more. Amara will have to find another trainer. Someone who's not afraid of defying Adonis but still knows how to teach her to fight like a Creed. Who's up for the challenge of training a young boxer to become the next champion fighter?"

"As a huge fan of Rocky and Creed, this series is a dream project come to life with an absolute all-star team of creators and talent," said Matt Gagnon, BOOM! Studios. "It's humbling to be a part of the ongoing legacy, and we can't wait for fans to discover what's in store for the next generation of legendary champions."

Check out the variant covers from the first issue along with a preview of the interior art below.