Daredevil and Elektra Finally Take the Next Logical Step in Their Relationship

Daredevil and Elektra have had a long, drama-filled relationship over the years, from being lovers to enemies and back again on several occasions. However, the duo is tighter than ever in the pages of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil series. They've left New York to reform The Fist, the ancient group that opposes The Hand. Rebuilding The Fist is going to be a strenuous task, and part of getting it to the point that it can take down The Hand involves its King and Queen becoming one in marital matrimony.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Daredevil #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

Daredevil #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Rafael De Latorre, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Clayton Cowles find Matt Murdock and Elektra setting up the new facility for The Fist and their latest recruits, which includes policeman Cole North, Foggy Nelson, and Hulk supporting character Leonard Samson, aka Doc Sasquatch. Stick, Daredevil and Elektra's former mentor, pulls out The Fist prophecy that includes the revelation that The Fist has dual Beasts, a King and Queen. So in order for Daredevil and Elektra to truly lead The Fist, they must survive a life-and-death ceremony to become husband and wife.

Matt Murdock prepares for his trial in his new King Daredevil costume, which matches the Daredevil costume Elektra adopted when she replaced Matt as the defender of Hell's Kitchen. Together, they head to a cave that's filled with The Hand's dead souls. They have to defeat all of the undead souls to complete the trial, and the overwhelming odds make it look like the heroes may not succeed. Of course, Daredevil and Elektra defeat the souls, and as they lay wounded on the battleground, Stick emerges to serve as the wedding officiator. Stick asks Daredevil and Elektra if they relinquish their old lives to lead The Fist. After they both agree, Stick declares Daredevil and Elektra the new King and Queen, aka husband and wife, of the reformed Fist.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Daredevil and Elektra's Complicated Relationship

The marriage is a long time coming for Daredevil and Elektra. The November solicitation and cover for Daredevil #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Matt Wilson feature Daredevil and Elektra in a romantic embrace behind white bars. Elektra has on her Daredevil costume as she holds Matt from behind, while he holds onto the bars. Daredevil's updated costume has spikes coming out of the fists, and a red hood covering the majority of his face.

Daredevil and Elektra are now a unified front, all leading up to an inevitable confrontation with The Hand. This brings up the topic of The Hand's new leader, who is very familiar with both Daredevil and Elektra.

Are Daredevil and Punisher on a Collision Course?

The newest volume of Punisher by Jason Aaron Jesús Saiz, and Paul Azaceta revealed Frank Castle as the new leader of The Hand. Punisher has kept busy fighting the new terrorist organization called the Apostles of War, which are led by former Avenger Ares. Daredevil #4 references how Matt Murdock discovers Frank is over The Hand, though not much time is spent on their history together. Daredevil and Punisher are two of Marvel's street-level characters; vigilantes who fight criminals and other villains that aren't typically super-powered or cosmic in nature.

Daredevil and Elektra in the MCU

Marvel fans have followed Daredevil and Elektra's relationship for decades, and have also seen it play out on the big and small screen. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner played Daredevil and Elektra, respectively, in 2003's Daredevil. Garner also starred in an Elektra spinoff in 2005.

Daredevil kicked off Marvel's Netflix street-level series in 2015. Portrayed by Charlie Cox, Daredevil ran for three seasons and appeared alongside Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage in The Defenders event series, where Elodie Yung also played Elektra. Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and is also getting his own 18-episode Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

Let us know your thoughts on Daredevil and Elektra's marriage in the comments. Daredevil #4 is on sale now.