Daredevil's Radar Sense Is More Powerful Than Ever

Series writer Chip Z'Darsky has pushed Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to a unique new place as a character in the Marvel Universe. Straddling the line between hero and anti-hero even more so than usual, the character is now leading his own ninja cult, The Fist, in hopes of finally destroying the other ninja cult, The hand, once and for all. He's doing this with a unique sense of justice, recruiting former villains to aid him in his quest. But a key thing about Daredevil's new world and new mission that has flown under the...radar...until now, is that his powers have gotten a huge boost thanks to the prophecies of The Fist and the steps he, Elektra, and Stick have taken.

The latest issue of Daredevil sees him taking a little detour from his "Destroy The Hand' mission, taking some of his recruits on a mission to save tenants that are being illegally evicted by the company that has purchased their building, albeit using some excessive tactics. While in the building, Matt uses his abilities to figure out where explosives are hiding, thanks not only to his radar sense, but because it has been given a super charge.

Narrating as Speed Demon runs through the building looking for the explosives, Matt is able to figure out where they're located despite being multiple stories up and nowhere near the bombs. "My Fist-enhanced senses....are overwhelming," he says. "I can feel the shapes of everything through the building. If air touches it...so do I."

As Marvel fans will recall, Daredevil's radar sense is largely given its name thanks to how he interprets the world around him thanks to smell and hearing. These two senses are so strong that they're able to help him map out a city block, figure out where bad guys are running, or where a cry for help is coming from. Thanks to his new upgrade though, Daredevil can

You can find the cover and solicitation for the next issue below.

Daredevil #8

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

At last-WAR!

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: $3.99