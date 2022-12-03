Marvel Confirms Every Villain That Daredevil Is Now Working With

Last month saw a surprising wrinkle in Daredevil's story as the Man Without Fear found himself reaching his hand out to several villains from the Marvel Universe. As readers know, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on the character has taken him out of New York City and leading his own ninja cult, The Fist. Daredevil and Elektra have also officially gotten married, intending to lead their group together and destroy The Hand once and for all. The most recent issue of the series however saw them recruit several villains to their cause, and now we know exactly which ne'er-do-wells will be working with the two Daredevils.

The villains we saw in last month's issue were largely C and D-listers, and Marvel's official preview for Daredevil #6 confirms that these lower tier baddies are now on Daredevil's side. Villains confirmed to have joined The Fist in the first page of the new issue include: Speed Demon, Bullet (first appeared in Daredevil #250), Fancy Dan, Stilt-Man (first appeared in Daredevil #8), The Wrecker, Stegron, and Agony. The page begins with all of them being asked what they want, prompting a violent reaction from Agony while Daredevil contemplates now working alongside these characters after putting others like them away for so long.

"This is my grand experiment," Daredevil opines in the other preview pages. "The law--the system of law that I've defended with my life--put these people away. And yet I've also spent so many years outside that system as Daredevil. Because ,deep down, I think I know better than those laws. And now I get to prove it." Check out the full cover and solicitation for the next issue of Daredevil below along with more preview pages.

In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers – after which, things may never be the same!

