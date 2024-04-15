Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Millarworld's Night Club 2 and Prodigy: Slaves of Mars (Exclusive)

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are bringing back two fan favorites, and we've got your exclusive first look! Later this year Mark Millar will be teaming up with artist Juanan Ramirez (Darkhawk) and Fabiana Mascolo (Yasmeen) to jump back into the world of vampire superheroes with Night Club 2, and it will be a six-issue series. That's not all though, as Millar is also bringing back Edison Crane in Prodigy: Slaves of Mars. The five-issue series will see Millar team up with artists Stefano Landini (Hellblazer) and Michele Assaraskorn (The Ambassadors), and both Night Club 2 and Prodigy: Slaves of Mars will hit this August. You can check out your first look at both series on the next slide.



"We kicked this range of Dark Horse books off with Nemesis: Rogues Gallery and now we're ramping up a gear with TWO big launches this month," Millar said. "Prodigy is my favourite character I've ever created. A combo of Sherlock Holmes, Bruce Wayne and Indiana Jones just lets me tell a million different stories and we're all really excited about this one. The first Night Club series went down great last year and I'm keen to see what people make of the sequel. The whole run of books from Dark Horse is something we think is really special and it's off to a great start."

Night Club 2: After the smash hit series of 2023, Night Club 1, the vampire superheroes are back. The only problem is they've all fallen out and things are looking dire for the budding team. Sam will never forgive Danny for dating the girl he loves. Issue #1 features main cover art from Ramirez with a black and white variant as well as a variant from the prolific team of artist Jae Lee and colorist June Chung.

Get a taste for blood when Night Club 2 #1 (of 6) finds its way to stores on August 21, 2024. Pre-order at your local comic shop for $4.99.



Prodigy: Slaves of Mars: The action-filled story of the smartest man in any room continues as Edison Crane faces down the murder of his father. Someone killed him after Edison stumbled across the world's greatest secret, and now this mysterious force is out to destroy Edison's life as well. More mysteries remain, like what is his father's role in NASA's secret space program, and what does it mean for all mankind? Edison Crane will need all his mental faculties to get to the bottom of this dangerous adventure. Cover art includes a main cover from Landini along with a black and white variant.

Let the secrets be revealed in Prodigy: Slaves of Mars #1 (of 5), in stores on August 7, 2024. Pre-order at your local comic shop for $4.99.



You can check out a closer look at both series on the next slide, and you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!