Mark Millar Moves Millarworld Catalog to Dark Horse Comics

Mark Millar's comic book imprint Millarworld is on the move again, finding a new home at Dark Horse Comics. Millarworld is Millar's creator-owned imprint, known for fan-favorite titles like Wanted, Jupiter's Legacy, Kick-Ass, Super Crooks, and Kingsman: The Secret Service, which have also been adapted to feature films and TV/animated shows. Netflix acquired the Millarworld library back in 2017 and quickly adapted the live-action Jupiter's Legacy series and an animated Super Crooks show. However, Image Comics remained the publisher of the Millarworld comics. That all is about to change, as Dark Horse, founded by President Mike Richardson, will become the exclusive publisher of all Millarworld titles.

Forbes revealed the news this morning, with word that new reprints and "oversized" Dark Horse Library Editions of The Magic Order, Nemesis: Reloaded, Night Club, Wanted, Big Game, and The Ambassadors will also be released. The Millarworld/Dark Horse collaboration kicks off in 2024 with five new titles that will be spread out throughout the year. Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery will be one of those titles, written by Millar with art by Valerio Giangiordano. Nemesis was one of the central villains in the just-wrapped Big Game miniseries which was a crossover featuring many of Millarworld's heroes and villains.

"HUGE news! I'm moving the entire Millarworld/ Netflix catalogue over to our friends at @DarkHorseComics," Millar said in a post on X/Twitter. "That's over 20 franchises & 40 graphic novels plus the FIVE NEW SERIES we're launching in 2024 and a slew of hardcover OMNIBUS EDITIONS. Stay tuned! :)"

(Photo: Dark Horse)

Mark Millar teases Millarworld moving to Dark Horse

"Can I just say that I've been a Dark Horse fan since the beginning, and this has been a decades-long love affair finally consummated?" Millar said. "I've loved what Mike and the team have been doing for years and so many of my friends are over there, having a great time. I really just wanted to join the party and not only haul my massive, shelf-groaning library with me, but also commit to several years of really exciting stuff in the wake of our Big Game crossover event."

"I've admired Mark's work for years and I'm very excited to bring his Millarworld of stories to Dark Horse," added Richardson. "Mark's world-building and character creation has put him at the forefront of the comics industry and we couldn't be happier about welcoming him and his team to Dark Horse. As a big fan, I'm looking forward to seeing what surprises he has in store for us."

"Beyond this, I'm working hard on the 2025 launches right now, four completely new series you're going to love," Millar teased. 'This feels like a partnership made in heaven already and now [that] the strikes are over and the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we can start to roll out all the associated shows and movies at Netflix too. I'm buzzing, but this might just be the booze."