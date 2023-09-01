Dark Horse Reveals Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny First Look Preview (Exclusive)

Netflix and Kevin Smith launched a new era of He-Man stories in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and now you can jump back into the world in a new prequel series from Dark Horse Comics. The new series is titled Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny, and we've got an exclusive first-look preview of the anticipated debut. The series is described as a He-Man Year One style prequel to Revelation and features the team of writer Tim Seeley, artist Eddie Nunez, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Andworld Design. You can find the new preview on the next slide.

Forgoe of Destiny will center on a peaceful mission gone awry, as Skeletor's minions throw what was supposed to be a calm trip to the nation of Anwat Gar into chaos. That's all while Evil-Lyn lays out her plan to ignite all-out war, and taking all of this on is Prince Adam, who is still getting used to moving between the worlds of ordinary humans and powerful warriors as He-Man.

The debut issue of Forge of Destiny will also feature three different covers, including a main cover by Nunez and variant covers by Javier Rodriguez and Freddie Williams II. The first issue will go on sale next week (September 6th), and you can find the full preview starting on the next slide. You can also find the official description below.

Writer: Tim Seeley

Artist: Eddie Nunez

Colorist: Brad Simpson

Letterer: Andworld Design

On sale: September 6, 2023

Summary: On the world of Eternia, a fragile balance exists between science and magic, a balance kept by the universe's mightiest hero, He-Man! On a peaceful mission to the island nation of Anwat Gar, the royal Eternian caravan comes under attack by the minions of the evil Skeletor! And on the island itself, the nefarious Evil-Lyn sets in motion a plan that could lead to all-out war!

* A "He-Man Year One" prequel to the hit Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation!

* From superstar team of Tim Seeley and Eddie Nunez!

* Featuring Variant covers by Freddie Williams II and Javier Rodriguez!

Are you excited for Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny #1?