David Dastmalchian Delights in New Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter Trailer (Exclusive)

The Doctor Fearless Show is a staple of light night television, at least in the mind of Doctor Fearless, and David Dastmalchian has reprised the delightful role once more for a new trailer showcasing Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter. The hit series from Dark Horse Comics is now available in trade, collecting all four issues of the series into one place, though it seems Doctor Fearless needs a bit of a lesson in what trade actually means. Despite that hiccup, Fearless couldn't be more pleased with the new edition of his hit series, and you can exclusively check out the amazing retro-themed trailer in the video above.

The low budget late-night television commercial vibe is perfect and combined with Dastmalchian's eccentric Doctor Fearless, it makes for one amazing trailer. That said, we do hope he understands what a trade is now, because it always helps you sell when you know what it is you're selling. Don't tell him I said that though because I would never want to invoke his wrath.

Hopefully, we get to see more of these at some point down the line, and you can check out the newest one in the video above.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows Jerri Bartman taking over as host of the Count Crowley Show, and because of that she's going to need to take on dangerous creatures like vampires and werewolves when she's not sharing B-movies. It's a dangerous gig, but we think she'll come around, if she survives long enough to get some experience under her belt that is.

Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter TPB is written by David Dastmalchian, drawn by Lukas Ketner, and colored by Lauren Affe, and you can check out the official description for the book below.

"That bump you heard is nothing to fear. Its just a werewolf. Oh, they're real. Monsters are real. But fear not, horror hounds, for there is a new huntress battling the creatures of evil and she may just save humanity . . . if we can keep her sober long enough. She's none other than the local TV station's late-night horror host . . . Jerri Bartman, Count Crowley, the Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter. Collects the four-issue miniseries."

Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter TPB is in comic stores now.

