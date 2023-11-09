DC Announces New Suicide Squad Series

A new Suicide Squad series is coming to DC. On Thursday, DC announced new comics setting the stage for what's coming in 2024, including the arrival of a new Suicide Squad series one that will feature Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, playing a major role: Suicide Squad: Dream Team. The new series will spin out from Action Comics #1060 and Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1.

According to DC, Amanda Waller is set to play a key role in Titans: Beast World with Waller scheming to recruit Super Heroes and Super-Villains for a new Task Force X — one with Nia Nal, aka Dreamer playing a vital role. What exactly that role is remains shrouded in mystery and fans will find out what Waller has planned for Dreamer and the rest of the new team in Suicide Squad: Dream Team.

The story in Action Comics #1060 is called "Squad Dreams" and is co-written by Nicole Maines and Steve Orlando with art by Fico Ossio, Luis Guerrero and Rob Leigh. The same team is also delivering the story "Primal Pain" in Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1. You can check out preview pages from Action Comics #1060 below.

Who Is DC's Dreamer?

A loose adaptation of the Legion of Super-Heroes member Dream Girl, Maines' portrayal of Dreamer made history for being the first transgender superhero on television and became a staple of later seasons of Supergirl. Dreamer subsequently made her comics debut in the 2021 DC Pride anthology, before appearing in issues of Superman: Son of Kal-El and Lazarus Planet.

"I mean, it's been really magical, and I pinch myself every time DC comes back and asks me to write a new thing because I'm like, oh, you haven't found someone better to do this yet," Maines told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "I'm like, okay, sure, I'll keep going. Because it was never my intention to write for her. When I first started talking to DC about bringing her into the comic book side of things, it was more a suggestion. It was like, Hey, this character does mean a lot to everybody. I think she's really cool. I think she's really powerful. Her power set is unlike anything anyone else is doing right now. What's the plan? And they said, I don't know. What's the plan? Go on. Go. Write."

A Dreamer-centric graphic novel, also written by Maines — Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story — goes on sale in April.

Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1 goes on sale December 5. Action Comics #1060 goes on sale December 12. Suicide Squad: Dream Team debuts in March.