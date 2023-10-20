DC's Dreamer Graphic Novel From Supergirl's Nicole Maines Gets Release Date

One of DC's newest fan-favorites is finally getting her own graphic novel next year. On Friday, DC's January 2024 solicitations revealed the first official details around Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story. First announced in DC Pride 2022, we now know that Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story will be available to purchase on April 2, 2024. The 208-page graphic novel will be penned by Nicole Maines, who originated the character of Nia Nal / Dreamer on The CW's Supergirl series, with art by SFSX and Lonely Receiver's Rye Hickman. Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story will also cross over with characters from DC's hit YA graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

(Photo: DC)

BAD DREAM: A DREAMER STORY

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by RYE HICKMAN

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6″ x 9″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-045-7

ON SALE 4/2/24

Dreamer's origin story has finally arrived, featuring characters from Galaxy: The Prettiest Star in DC's first YA crossover!!

Nia Nal's spent her whole life taking a back seat to her older sister, Maeve, who's expected to inherit their mother's Naltorian powers—the ability to see the future through dreams. But when Nia starts having visions of the future, she must suppress her powers to protect her relationship with her sister. There's only one problem: Nia can't stay awake forever…

From actress, activist, and writer Nicole Maines, who originated the role of Dreamer—the first trans superhero on TV—and artist Rye Hickman comes the highly anticipated origin story of a girl who must accept her destiny to discover she's more powerful than she could ever dream of.

Who Is DC's Dreamer?

A loose adaptation of the Legion of Super-Heroes member Dream Girl, Maines' portrayal of Dreamer made history for being the first transgender superhero on television, and became a staple of later seasons of Supergirl. Dreamer subsequently made her comics debut in the 2021 DC Pride anthology, before appearing in issues of Superman: Son of Kal-El and Lazarus Planet.

"I mean, it's been really magical, and I pinch myself every time DC comes back and asks me to write a new thing because I'm like, oh, you haven't found someone better to do this yet," Maines told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "I'm like, okay, sure, I'll keep going. Because it was never my intention to write for her. When I first started talking to DC about bringing her into the comic book side of things, it was more a suggestion. It was like, Hey, this character does mean a lot to everybody. I think she's really cool. I think she's really powerful. Her power set is unlike anything anyone else is doing right now. What's the plan? And they said, I don't know. What's the plan? Go on. Go. Write."

As mentioned above, Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story will be released wherever comics and books are sold on April 2, 2024.