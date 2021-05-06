DC Reveals New Look at Upcoming DC Pride Anthology

DC Comics is set to celebrate Pride Month in a pretty epic way, with both a highly-anticipated DC Pride #1 one-shot and a series of Pride-themed variant covers arriving in June. The initiative has already drawn a lot of positivity among fans for its spotlight of the LGBTQ+ characters and creators within the comic publisher's ever-growing universe. To get readers hyped for their Pride-themed content, DC debuted a number of preview images tied to the stories in DC Pride #1, as well as the first look at Jen Bartel's variant cover for Batman #109.

DC Pride #1 is an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe and will include cameos by fan-favorite characters such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more. It will also feature the first canonical comic appearance of Supergirl's transgender superhero Nia Nal/Dreamer, in a story co-written by her actress, Nicole Maines. The DC Pride anthology also features a forward by Marc Andreyko, single-page pin-ups by artists Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles, and Kevin Wada, with more. The DC Pride #1 cover is by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain.

Additionally, DC will also release a series of Pride-themed variant covers showcasing DC’s leading characters through June, allowing fans to purchase comics featuring covers with Batman, Harley, Ivy, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. You can check out the list of variant covers below.

Batman #109 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Crush & Lobo #1 Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani

DC Pride #1 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Harley Quinn #4 Pride variant cover by Kris Anka

Nightwing #81 Pride variant cover by Travis G. Moore

Superman #32 Pride variant cover by David Talaski

Teen Titans Academy #4 Pride variant cover by Stephen Byrne

Wonder Girl #2 Pride variant cover by Kevin Wada

Wonder Woman #774 Pride variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau

