DC Reveals New Look at Upcoming DC Pride Anthology

By Jenna Anderson

DC Comics is set to celebrate Pride Month in a pretty epic way, with both a highly-anticipated DC Pride #1 one-shot and a series of Pride-themed variant covers arriving in June. The initiative has already drawn a lot of positivity among fans for its spotlight of the LGBTQ+ characters and creators within the comic publisher's ever-growing universe. To get readers hyped for their Pride-themed content, DC debuted a number of preview images tied to the stories in DC Pride #1, as well as the first look at Jen Bartel's variant cover for Batman #109.

DC Pride #1 is an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe and will include cameos by fan-favorite characters such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more. It will also feature the first canonical comic appearance of Supergirl's transgender superhero Nia Nal/Dreamer, in a story co-written by her actress, Nicole Maines. The DC Pride anthology also features a forward by Marc Andreyko, single-page pin-ups by artists Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles, and Kevin Wada, with more. The DC Pride #1 cover is by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain.

Additionally, DC will also release a series of Pride-themed variant covers showcasing DC’s leading characters through June, allowing fans to purchase comics featuring covers with Batman, Harley, Ivy, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. You can check out the list of variant covers below.

Batman #109 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel
Crush & Lobo #1 Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani
DC Pride #1 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel
Harley Quinn #4 Pride variant cover by Kris Anka
Nightwing #81 Pride variant cover by Travis G. Moore
Superman #32 Pride variant cover by David Talaski
Teen Titans Academy #4 Pride variant cover by Stephen Byrne
Wonder Girl #2 Pride variant cover by Kevin Wada
Wonder Woman #774 Pride variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau

Keep scrolling to check out the first details surrounding the stories and creative teams for DC Pride, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC Pride #1 Cover

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
Batman #109 Cover

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
DC Pride #1 Credits

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“The Wrong Side of the Looking Glass” by James Tynion IV, Trung Le Nguyen and Aditya Bidikar (Batwoman)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“By the Victors” by Steve Orlando, Stephen Byrne and Josh Reed (Extraño and Midnighter)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“Try the Girl” by Vita Ayala, Skylar Patridge, José Villarrubia and Ariana Maher (Renee Montoya)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“Another Word for a Truck to Move Your Furniture” by Mariko Tamaki, Amy Reeder, Marissa Louise and Ariana Maher (Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“He’s the Light of My Life” by Sam Johns, Klaus Janson, Dave McCaig and Tom Napolitano (Alan Scott and Obsidian)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“Clothes Makeup Gift” by Danny Lore, Lisa Sterle, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Becca Carey (Jess Chambers and Andy Curry)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“Be Gay, Do Crimes” by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt and Aditya Bidikar (Pied Piper and Drummer Boy)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“Date Night” by Nicole Maines, Rachael Stott, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Steve Wands (Dreamer)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
“Love Life” by Andrew Wheeler, Luciano Vecchio, Rain Beredo and Becca Carey (Jackson Hyde and JLQ)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)
