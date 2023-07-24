An unseen chapter of the DC Extended Universe is surfacing in the pages of DC Comics. Before Aquaman 2 hits theaters in December, the publisher will release a 64-page one-shot comic book prequel set after the events of 2017's Justice League and 2018's Aquaman. In DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1, on stands October 31st, Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa in the film) must balance being king of Atlantis as he plans his wedding to Xebel princess Mera (Amber Heard); meanwhile, Arthur's Atlantean half-brother — Orm (Patrick Wilson) the Ocean Master — and the scorned surface dweller Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) plot their revenge.

Here's the official description from DC's October solicitations:

"Discover the shocking events that connect the smash-hit Aquaman movie to the eagerly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding! Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor! Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison! Three action-packed tales crammed into a single special!"

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom prequel comic book is written by Tim Seeley (Batman Eternal), Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends), and Ethan Sacks (Marvel's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters), with art by Miguel Mendonça (Aquaman), Ray-Anthony Height (DC's Truth & Justice), and Scot Eaton (Aquaman). The special features a cover by Ivan Reis (Justice League), a variant cover by Jim Cheung (Justice League), 1:25 variant by Belèn Ortega (The Joker), a blank sketch variant, and a photo variant cover featuring Aquaman's stealth suit.

The Lost Kingdom plot details remain largely under wraps, but a brief synopsis teases Aquaman forging an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis — and the world — from irreversible devastation after an ancient power is unleashed from the depths.

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well," director James Wan previously told ComicBook. "You know, people love Jason Momoa. People love him playing this role, and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing — we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding."



Wan added: "Any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta [as well], this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put [it] out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20th.