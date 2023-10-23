Aquaman 2 Director Teases More of Fan-Favorite Character

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters in a matter of months, continuing the epic saga of the DC hero. One of the biggest praises of the first Aquaman film was that it didn’t take itself too seriously, as it included some of the wackier elements of Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) comic lore, including the drum-playing octopus Topo. As a new interview with franchise director James Wan reveals, Topo will be making an appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — both as a continued piece of comic relief, and as an unlikely ally to Momoa’s Aquaman.

“Topo is a real character in this one! In the comic, he’s a big part of Arthur’s life—a sidekick, pet, friend. So, we’re leaning into that,” Wan explained to Empire. “I love the relationship Jason has built with this octopus. It was really fun to watch him ‘act’ with Topo. Sometimes we would have an actor standing in by ‘muppeting’ a goofy stick puppet—watching Jason play off that was so funny. I think people are going to enjoy Arthur and [Topo’s] relationship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will There Be an Aquaman 3?

At the moment, a third Aquaman film has yet to be greenlit by DC, especially amid the DC Studios changes led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Still, Wan has indicated that The Lost Kingdom functions as a standalone story, regardless of whatever canon it falls into at the end of the day.

“Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film,” Wan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that’s kind of how we’ve approached The Lost Kingdom as well. You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that’s what we’re doing: we’re taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I’m very excited to finally put out there to show them what we’ve been working on all these years.”

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Are you excited for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? What do you think of Topo’s return in the sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released exclusively in theaters on December 25th.