DC Returns to Batman '89 and Superman '78 In New Comic Series

Two beloved classic superhero films are making their way to comics, as DC has just announced the worlds of Batman 1989 and Superman 1978 are getting their very own digital-first series. Kicking off in July, Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie and Tim Burton's original Batman will make the jump to the world of comics, and at the helm will be Rob Venditti and artist Wilfredo Torres for Superman '78 while screenwriter Sam Hamm and artist Joe Quinones will head up Batman '89. Both series will pick up where the films left off, and you can check out the covers and official description for both below.

The official description for Batman '89 reads "Continuing the twisted adventures of DC’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies, Batman ’89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC’s global fans’ first impressions on the Dark Knight's Gotham. In the new Batman ’89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin! Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get!"

(Photo: DC)

The official description for Superman '78 reads "And in the vein of DC’s plans for Batman ’89, Rob Venditti (Hawkman) and Wilfredo Torres (Batman ’66) will collaborate on Superman ’78 to tell stories set within the world Richard Donner and Christopher Reeves created in Superman: The Movie. In Superman ’78, bystanders are surprised and delighted by Superman’s abilities, and Lois Lane doesn’t (yet!) know that Clark Kent is secretly Superman. The sheer thrill of seeing a man fly, leap, or stop a bullet will be reflected in this environment where Superman has just been introduced! Inspired by Donner’s classic, timeless style of superhero storytelling, in Superman ’78 Venditti and Torres will show fans that a man can truly fly.

(Photo: DC)

Each series will debut with six digital chapters on July 27th, and new chapters will release each week for six more weeks.

All twelve chapters of both series will be released as printed comics between August and October, and each series will be collected in hardcover collections in October (Batman '89) and November (Superman '78).

Are you excited to dive back into these amazing worlds?