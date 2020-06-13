DC's New Batman Preview Teases the End of Batman and Catwoman

Batman's world has been turned upside down by the machinations of The Designer, and from the looks of this new DC preview of Batman #94, things are going to get a lot worse before they get better. DC revealed a first look at the big conclusion to Their Dark Designs, and while Batman has clearly seen better days, it might be the damage to his relationship with Catwoman that hurts the Dark Knight the most when all is said and done. Bruce is in pretty rough shape when we see him here, and Catwoman isn't doing much better. We aren't sure what Batman tells her over the phone on that last page, but from the tear flowing down Catwoman's face, it can't be good, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

The Designer has managed to hit the Dark Knight where it hurts, and this is really only the prelude to the real storm that's brewing, courtesy of Batman's greatest nemesis The Joker. The Joker War looms large, and while we know Batman will be getting some help, it remains to be seen what role Catwoman will play after what happens here.

The preview features interiors by Rafael Albuquerque and Guillem March, but you can also check out the gorgeous covers from Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, Francesco Mattina, and Jorge Jimenez. You can find the official description for the issue below.

"The Designer’s machinations have left Batman’s life in tatters! Gotham City’s ambitious rebuilding has skittered to a halt as new powers are rising to shape its destiny—and Batman is powerless to stop them! With no Alfred or Bat-Family to lean on, the Dark Knight stands alone against the ascendance of his greatest adversary!"

BATMAN #94

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by GUILLEM MARCH and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Main cover by TONY S. DANIEL and TOMEU MOREY

The Joker/Punchline variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 The Underbroker variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Batman #94 hits comic stores on July 7th