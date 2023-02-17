DC Announces Batman #900 Oversized Issue

DC announced the milestone upcoming release of Batman #900 this May. Batman #135 (whose legacy numbering is actually #900) will see writer Chip Zdarsky continuing his ambitious (but exciting) re-invention of Batman's world and mythos with the story "The Bat-Man of Gotham," which has transported Bruce Wayne to an alternate reality, in which Bruce Wayne died, never created Batman, and therefore never beat back the darkness that constantly tries to drown Gotham.

Batman #900 will mark the end of "The Bat-Man of Gotham" storyline, and how else could it end other than having Batman finally face the new big bad of this alternate Gotham: the Red Mask. Red Mask has an infection he's unleashing on Gotham, and Bruce is the only one who can (or will) stop him.

There will be an extensive creative team working on Batman #900. In addition to Chip Zdarsky, fan-favorite artist Jorge Jimenez will be doing the artwork, with help from Mike Hawthorne, and Adriano di Bendetto. The book will get a series of interconnected variant covers, with art by the likes of Joe Quesada, Jim Cheung, the legend Neal Adams, and others.

You can get the full details of Batman #900/#135, from DC:

(Photo: DC)

BATMAN #135/#900

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, MIKE HAWTHORNE,

and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Connecting variant covers by JOE QUESADA

Variant covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO,

STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, KAEL NGU, and NEAL ADAMS

1:25 variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:100 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Special foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($9.99 US)

$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known

hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that

Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be

able to do it alone.

The conclusion to the bestselling "The Bat-Man of Gotham" is so

big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue

featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jiménez and a wild

collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for

Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!

Batman #900 will go on sale on May 2nd.