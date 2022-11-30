DC Trolls Fans With the Perfect '90s Throwback Playlist

Throughout November, DC has been paying tribute to the 1990s, with a collection of variant covers and new titles honoring the aesthetics of that era. The 1990s brought a lot of developments for DC's world, from wild new costumes, to landmark moments of canon, to some unique live-action adaptations. To further celebrate it all, DC took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their official 90s Throwback playlist, but it's probably not what you were expecting.

The playlist, which is available on Spotify, features exactly one song — ten plays of Seal's 1994 hit "Kiss from a Rose", which was popularized by the Batman Forever soundtrack in 1995. While not technically a full encompassing of 90s tracks, the playlist will certainly get some musically-inclined Batman fans excited.

Why did Seal sing on the Batman Forever soundtrack?

In a social media post following the passing of Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher in 2020, Seal revealed that the decision to use "Kiss From a Rose" in the film came from Schumacher himself, and eventually snowballed into a new chapter in his career.

"What some of you may not know about that song is that it was a failure when it first got released in 93/94," Seal said in a video on Instagram. "It was the fourth song from my second album, fourth single, and it went into the charts at #60, dropped to #80 something the next week, and that was the end of it. It was over, the promotion of that second album was done. I was in the studio making my third album, an album calling Human Beings, and I received a phone call form one Mr. Joel Schumacher...He said to me 'Seal, I'm a huge fan of yours. I've just finished making this new movie called Batman Forever, I'm looking for a song for the love scene between Nicole Kidman and Val Kilmer. Do you have anything?' And I said 'I don't Joel, I've finished promoting my second album, I'm already in the studio making my third album and I don't have anything.'"

What is "DC Rewinds to the 90s"?

All November long, DC's covers have been homaging the 1990s, with titles like Action Comics, Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and more getting delightful makeovers. There also was the launch of new Wildstorm-related titles, including the first WildC.A.T.s ongoing series in over a decade.

