DC Pays Tribute to the 1990s With New Variant Covers

By Jenna Anderson

While every decade of DC Comics has been spotted with some defining elements, none have stuck out quite like the 1990s. The era was filled with landmark moments and surprising aesthetics for the publisher's crop of superheroes — all of which is about to be homaged in an epic way. On Thursday, DC announced its plans to pay tribute to the superhero comics of the 1990s, with a new initiative called "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November." The month is expected to include a wide array of new content homaging the iconic and incredibly distinct era — and apparently, that will include some epic variant covers across various titles.

You can check out the full list of titles and cover artists below.

  • Action Comics #1049 by ROGER CRUZ
  • Batman #129 by RYAN BENJAMIN
  • Batman Incorporated #2 by CHRIS BURNHAM
  • Batman vs Robin #3 by CARLO BARBERI
  • Batman/Superman World's Finest #9 by CHIP ZDARSKY
  • Batgirls #12 by PAULINA GANUCHEAU (to be revealed)
  • Black Adam #6 by CARLO BARBERI
  • Catwoman #49 by JIM BALENT
  • Detective Comics #1066 by KYLE HOTZ
  • Harley Quinn #24 by JONBOY MEYERS
  • I am Batman #15 by KHARY RANDOLPH
  • Nightwing #98 by BRIAN STELFREEZE (to be revealed)
  • Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 by STEVEN BUTLER
  • The Flash #788 by TODD NAUCK
  • The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 by KELLEY JONES
  • Tim Drake: Robin #3 by TODD NAUCK
  • WildC.A.T.s #1 by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE
  • Wonder Woman #793 by JEN BARTEL

    • Additionally, "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November" will include the launch of several new Wildstorm-related titles, beginning with the first WildC.A.T.s ongoing series in over a decade, which will be written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Stephen Segovia. November will also bring the debut of Waller vs. Wildstorm, a four-issue Black Label series written by national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse, with art by Eric Battles. DC will also be publishing a Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special, featuring both new stories and reprints from the WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover.

    Keep scrolling to check out DC's 90s-themed variant covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

    Action Comics #1049 by Roger Cruz

    action-comics-1049-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Batman #129 by Ryan Benjamin

    batman-129-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Batman Incorporated #2 by Chris Burnham

    batman-incorporated-2-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Batman vs Robin #3 by Carlo Barberi

    batman-vs-robin-3-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Batman/Superman World's Finest #9 by Chip Zdarsky

    batman-superman-worlds-finest-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Black Adam #6 by Carlo Barberi

    black-adam-6-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Catwoman #49 by Jim Balent

    catwoman-49-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Detective Comics #1066 by Kyle Hotz

    detective-comics-1066-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Harley Quinn #24 by Jonboy Meyers

    harley-quinn-24-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    I Am Batman #15 by Khary Randolph

    i-am-batman-15-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 by Steven Butler

    superman-son-of-kal-el-17-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    The Flash #788 by Todd Nauck

    the-flash-788-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 by Kelley Jones

    the-joker-the-man-who-stopped-laughing-2-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Tim Drake: Robin #3 by Todd Nauck

    tim-drake-robin-3-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    WildC.A.T.s #1 by Brett Booth and Sandra Hope

    wildc-a-t-s-1-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prevnext

    Wonder Woman #793 by Jen Bartel

    wonder-woman-793-90s-cover-month-variant.jpg
    (Photo: DC Entertainment)
    prev
    Start the Conversation

    of