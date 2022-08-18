DC Pays Tribute to the 1990s With New Variant Covers

While every decade of DC Comics has been spotted with some defining elements, none have stuck out quite like the 1990s. The era was filled with landmark moments and surprising aesthetics for the publisher's crop of superheroes — all of which is about to be homaged in an epic way. On Thursday, DC announced its plans to pay tribute to the superhero comics of the 1990s, with a new initiative called "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November." The month is expected to include a wide array of new content homaging the iconic and incredibly distinct era — and apparently, that will include some epic variant covers across various titles.
You can check out the full list of titles and cover artists below.
Action Comics #1049 by ROGER CRUZ
Batman #129 by RYAN BENJAMIN
Batman Incorporated #2 by CHRIS BURNHAM
Batman vs Robin #3 by CARLO BARBERI
Batman/Superman World's Finest #9 by CHIP ZDARSKY
Batgirls #12 by PAULINA GANUCHEAU (to be revealed)
Black Adam #6 by CARLO BARBERI
Catwoman #49 by JIM BALENT
Detective Comics #1066 by KYLE HOTZ
Harley Quinn #24 by JONBOY MEYERS
I am Batman #15 by KHARY RANDOLPH
Nightwing #98 by BRIAN STELFREEZE (to be revealed)
Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 by STEVEN BUTLER
The Flash #788 by TODD NAUCK
The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 by KELLEY JONES
Tim Drake: Robin #3 by TODD NAUCK
WildC.A.T.s #1 by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE
Wonder Woman #793 by JEN BARTEL
Additionally, "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November" will include the launch of several new Wildstorm-related titles, beginning with the first WildC.A.T.s ongoing series in over a decade, which will be written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Stephen Segovia. November will also bring the debut of Waller vs. Wildstorm, a four-issue Black Label series written by national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse, with art by Eric Battles. DC will also be publishing a Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special, featuring both new stories and reprints from the WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover.
Keep scrolling to check out DC's 90s-themed variant covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!