DC Pays Tribute to the 1990s With New Variant Covers

While every decade of DC Comics has been spotted with some defining elements, none have stuck out quite like the 1990s. The era was filled with landmark moments and surprising aesthetics for the publisher's crop of superheroes — all of which is about to be homaged in an epic way. On Thursday, DC announced its plans to pay tribute to the superhero comics of the 1990s, with a new initiative called "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November." The month is expected to include a wide array of new content homaging the iconic and incredibly distinct era — and apparently, that will include some epic variant covers across various titles.

You can check out the full list of titles and cover artists below.

Action Comics #1049 by ROGER CRUZ



Batman #129 by RYAN BENJAMIN

Batman Incorporated #2 by CHRIS BURNHAM

Batman vs Robin #3 by CARLO BARBERI

Batman/Superman World's Finest #9 by CHIP ZDARSKY

Batgirls #12 by PAULINA GANUCHEAU (to be revealed)

Black Adam #6 by CARLO BARBERI

Catwoman #49 by JIM BALENT

Detective Comics #1066 by KYLE HOTZ

Harley Quinn #24 by JONBOY MEYERS

I am Batman #15 by KHARY RANDOLPH

Nightwing #98 by BRIAN STELFREEZE (to be revealed)

Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 by STEVEN BUTLER

The Flash #788 by TODD NAUCK

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 by KELLEY JONES

Tim Drake: Robin #3 by TODD NAUCK

WildC.A.T.s #1 by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE

Wonder Woman #793 by JEN BARTEL

Additionally, "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November" will include the launch of several new Wildstorm-related titles, beginning with the first WildC.A.T.s ongoing series in over a decade, which will be written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Stephen Segovia. November will also bring the debut of Waller vs. Wildstorm, a four-issue Black Label series written by national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse, with art by Eric Battles. DC will also be publishing a Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special, featuring both new stories and reprints from the WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover.

